Old audio files and testimonies are trending online again, breathing life into a bizarre era of paranormal research involving a CIA-linked expert. These records suggest that the researcher was certain he had established a link with a collective of alien or supernatural beings referred to as 'The Nine'.

Andrija Puharich, a doctor and scholar who once worked alongside US military and CIA circles, is the subject of the YouTube video 'The Alien Council That Contacted a CIA-Funded Doctor' featuring Greg Mallozzi and Andy Puharich.

His initial 1950s psychic trials reportedly grew into decades of meditative sessions and high-profile funding, fueled by the conviction that hidden forces were watching over and perhaps directing the human race.

Starting in a 1950s Laboratory

The conversation reveals that the first interaction occurred in 1953, triggered by a guest who entered Puharich's workspace and displayed what appeared to be supernatural talents. 'This all started really early on... 1953... an Indian guy walks into his lab,' Andy Puharich remarked, noting that this event kicked off a much weirder journey. After proving his gifts to the researcher, the man reportedly began 'channeling this entity that calls themselves the Nine.'

During that period, Puharich carried out paranormal studies while backed by US military finance. This connection has sparked long-standing questions regarding the motives for sponsoring such work. 'There's documents... he was working or getting funding from the military,' the discussion notes, noting that they found evidence of contact with intelligence agents, including 'letters... going back and forth.'

Defining the Nature of 'The Nine'

Even for those who looked into the mystery, the true nature of 'The Nine' stays unclear. 'They're like nine principles of nature forces,' Puharich explained, later specifying that the entities were 'a group of intelligences' instead of physical beings.

In the broadest sense, these beings were thought to function at a universal level. 'They're overseeing not just Earth, but the universe,' he said, noting that they were 'making sure things don't happen' to keep a broader strategy on track.

These beings differed from typical alien stories because they never actually defined their appearance or where they came from. 'They've never really said, you know, we look like this,' he noted. Rather, they were depicted as 'more like divine spirits' that people could only reach while in a deep trance.

The Rise of Channelling Sessions

Fascination with 'The Nine' returned during the 1970s, almost 20 years following the first meeting. In this era, various people supposedly started receiving messages from these same beings. 'One was early '70s... Phyllis was a very powerful channel,' Andy Puharich remarked, referring to a woman who shared intricate reports on the past of our world and extraterrestrial interference.

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These meetings turned into the heart of Puharich's research. He went as far as creating a group known as 'Lab Nine', which was dedicated to these dialogues. Those involved allegedly made trips, practised meditation, and tried over and over to reach the spirits. This trend involved more than just one individual. 'There's only like a few that they've come through,' he mentioned, listing various figures from over the years who purportedly served as links to the entities.

High-Society Ties and Lingering Suspicions

The enduring fascination and debate surrounding this tale stem as much from the people involved as from the claims themselves. 'There are all these very, very elite, wealthy... high society people involved,' the discussion notes, prompting curiosity over why such powerful individuals felt these meetings were worth their investment.

Having research tied to the CIA performed alongside famous figures has sparked theories about hidden agendas. 'The conspiracy is basically like why... in a research lab being financed by multiple intelligence agencies... is all of a sudden a psychic making contact with this... intelligent beings,' Puharich remarked.

A few critics think the sessions might have been psychological tests or ways to spread false info, while others feel the members truly believed in their work. 'But at the same time... we just don't know,' he confessed.

Ties to the Entertainment World

This narrative also crosses paths with surprising celebrities, such as Star Trek's visionary, Gene Roddenberry, who was said to have been present at some of the gatherings. 'He went up... and sat in on all these channeling sessions,' Andy Puharich stated.

As a result, some wonder if specific sci-fi concepts were inspired by these events, though there is no solid proof to back that up. 'There's no real... evidence that the Nine actually... shaped anything,' he noted.

A Puzzle Still Unsolved

Even after decades of gathering files and evidence, those most familiar with the events admit the truth is hard to pin down. 'It's a huge rabbit hole,' Puharich remarked, noting, 'I still can't really definitively say... this is what happened.'

A persistent mystery continues to hang over the case: if these interactions actually occurred, why do they seem to have ended?

'Why is no one now channelling the Nine?' he wondered. Today, the saga of 'The Nine' remains caught between the worlds of science, faith, and theory—an account that creates more puzzles than solutions while gripping the imagination of anyone intrigued by the unexplained.