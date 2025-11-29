The already sensational claims surrounding the passing of Chinese actor Yu Menglong have intensified dramatically following a new video released by American medium Kandis Starr. On Nov. 19, Starr claimed to have established additional communication with the late artist via a 'spirit box', allegedly unveiling a far more sinister network than previously imagined.

The session introduced disturbing new allegations concerning the disappearance of children from Yunnan province and deep-rooted illicit operations purportedly connected to high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elites. This latest development suggests the actor's tragic end is merely one strand in a complex, terrifying tapestry of abuse and clandestine human trafficking.

Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, was a popular actor and singer best known for his roles in hit Chinese dramas such as Eternal Love and Go Princess Go. He was 37 years old when he died on Sept. 11, 2025 in Beijing. The official ruling by the Chaoyang district police confirmed the cause of death as an 'accidental fall after consuming alcohol,' dismissing any suspicion of criminal activity.

Yu Menglong's Alleged Messages Detail Horrific Abuse

Starr said the communication referred to a terrifying 'boss' overseeing an internal laboratory where young people were systematically restrained, abused and killed 'for sponsors'. This account, she claimed, aligned with earlier statements by medium Ms. Dean, who had alleged that CCP elites were operating several underground sites where entertainers were subjected to torture captured on camera. The intensity of the claims escalated as the session progressed, including specific references to 'organ-harvesting operations,' the term 'early,' and the region of 'Yunnan', a province where Yu had spent time as a volunteer teacher.

Starr reported that the voice identified Fang Li as a crucial figure in the operation and stressed the urgent need to search his associates' phones 'for the children'. The purported voice of Yu Menglong gave harrowing descriptions of his own ordeal, detailing humiliation, sexual assault, abdominal cutting and the injection of 11 experimental drugs, which included eight doses of a virus test intended 'for millions of people'.

The session also mentioned the term 'great massacre', suggesting the children he taught were also specific targets. A specific number resembling 30 was referenced, alongside the reappearance of names like Xin Qi and Fan Shiqi.

Yu allegedly described underground compounds where adults and children were held 'wall to wall'. When questioned about a missing USB drive, the voice purportedly stated, 'I can't say the name', followed by the name of senior CCP official, Cai Qi. Furthermore, the actor referenced DNA experiments and the transfer of abducted men, women and celebrities to secret sites that were reportedly connected to organ-harvesting operations and other illicit medical testing.

Connecting Yu Menglong to Cambodian and Hunan Medical Facilities

Investigators working online have been quick to connect these new claims to a known Cambodian entity, the 'Cambodia Life Science Academy'. These connections were further fuelled by an anti-fraud blogger in China who alleged that scam compounds operating throughout Southeast Asia forced older women into IVF programmes.

These programmes, the blogger claimed, resulted in infants who were then sold for around $420,000 each. The most horrifying allegation suggested that at six months of age, spinal fluid was extracted from each infant to produce regenerative material that was then sold for approximately $700,000 per vial.

Screenshots supporting these claims have circulated widely online, showing preparation logs, specific labelled bags of 'kidney-specific' and 'liver-specific' embryonic stem cells dated for 2025, and strict instructions requiring their use within 12 hours. Before pages were reportedly changed, the Academy's website listed 'newborn stem cell storage', government-issued certificates and partnerships with several key Hunan institutions, specifically naming Xiangya Hospital, Xiangya Second Hospital and Xiangya Third Hospital.

Online investigators further alleged that Xiangya Second Hospital is linked to Li Ming (Ji Guangguang), who is described as a grandson of former premier Li Peng. The hospital was already under intense scrutiny following the death of intern Luo Shuaiyu, who had released a recorded message before he was found deceased.

Netizens claim that Luo and several of his roommates died on May 10, 2024, and that they had previously compiled extensive files related to organ-harvesting operations. Names circulating online amongst these allegations include Cai Huaijun, a figure associated with Mango Excellent Media.

Broader Networks and Questions Surrounding the Death of Yu Menglong

Commentators have begun to describe three clearly intersecting lines of illicit activity. These include Cambodia–Myanmar crime networks which are allegedly tied to the Prince Group; the Xiangya hospitals and the associated suspicious deaths of medical students; and cultural institutions linked to entrepreneur Tian Hairong, who drew attention after making an unsettling reference to 'living bodies' during promotion of the film Fire Seeds.

Social-media users are placing the deaths of Yu Menglong, actor Qiao Renliang and journalist Li Qiufeng within the same alleged network of organ-harvesting operations and elite protection. Commentator Old Deng shared a message that was attributed to Yu describing bank transfers as 'filthy' and 'stained with blood'. Furthermore, Chinese-Canadian writer Sheng Xue has alleged that Prince Group chairman Chen Zhi manages assets for Xi Jinping's sister, Qi Qiaoqiao, purportedly channelling proceeds derived from fraud and organ-linked activities into entertainment investments.

Earlier sessions reported by Starr had already claimed that actor Guo Junchen was harmed and forced to watch Yu's torture. He is now allegedly held in poor physical condition but is alive. Actress Chen Duling was also said to be 'in danger', with a term resembling 'Kunxi' interpreted by some as a location near western Kunming, although this remains unverified. The official statement released by Yu Menglong's studio, later followed by a statement attributed to his mother, requested the public stop speculating about the tragic event.

The case continues to be questioned publicly, as seen in an open letter shared by U.S.-based commentator Li Muyang, who queried why the actor's death was classified as a civil matter and why his private studio, rather than a hospital or court, issued the death announcement. The author requested evidence, police identification numbers and independent third-party oversight, arguing that Yu's family and community reject the official classification and view it as an attempt at bypassing judicial procedures.

The official ruling of Yu Menglong's death as an 'accidental fall' stands in stark contrast to the complex, chilling allegations now circulating, which span elite corruption, medical malpractice and networks of human trafficking across multiple countries. While these 'spirit box' claims and online investigations remain unverified by judicial bodies, the level of detail and the sheer horror of the alleged connections to missing children and illicit organ-harvesting operations demand global attention. The open letter's request for independent, third-party oversight speaks to a critical need for transparency.