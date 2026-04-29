Actor Seth Rogen became the subject of widespread online concern this week after a viral death hoax falsely claimed he had died, once again highlighting how quickly misinformation can race across social media platforms and spark panic among fans.

What Happened to Seth Rogen?

The rumours began circulating on 29 April, when the 44-year-old star's name started trending on X (formerly Twitter). The surge in attention was driven by a fabricated article that falsely reported his death, sparking confusion and worry among fans worldwide.

Seth Rogen tragically found dead at 44. pic.twitter.com/zSSXVzSMIi — sarah (@JerkForKirk) April 29, 2026

Despite the alarming claims, there is no truth to the reports. Rogen is alive and active, with recent posts on his verified social media accounts confirming his well-being. In fact, the actor had recently celebrated his birthday earlier this month, further disproving the viral claims.

What Caused the Seth Rogen Death Hoax?

Investigations into the origin of the hoax traced it back to a fake website that published a misleading headline designed to resemble legitimate entertainment news. The article included accurate details about Rogen's age and career, making it appear credible at first glance. However, the story itself was entirely fabricated.

Experts say this blend of truth and falsehood is a key reason why such hoaxes spread so rapidly. By incorporating real information into fake narratives, creators of misleading content can trick readers into believing the story is authentic. In this case, the article's convincing format and familiar details helped it gain traction before users could verify its accuracy.

The motivation behind such hoaxes is often financial. Fake news sites frequently publish sensational stories about celebrity deaths to generate clicks, which in turn drives advertising revenue. Reports of a well-known figure's death also tend to trigger strong emotional reactions, prompting users to share the content quickly, often without checking its validity.

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This is not the first time Rogen has been targeted by false death rumours. A similar hoax circulated in 2025, gaining significant attention on social media before being debunked. At the time, his representatives dismissed the claims, noting that he had joined a long list of celebrities who have been falsely reported dead online.

The recurring nature of such hoaxes underscores a broader issue in the digital age: the speed at which misinformation can spread compared with the time it takes to verify facts. Social media algorithms often amplify trending topics, regardless of their accuracy, allowing false claims to reach millions within hours.

Public reaction to the latest rumour has been mixed. While many fans expressed relief upon learning the reports were untrue, others voiced frustration at the persistence of such hoaxes. Some users also called for greater accountability from platforms hosting misleading content, while others urged individuals to verify information before sharing it.

But what does the comedian have to say about the death hoax? Rogen himself has not publicly addressed the latest rumour, continuing instead to post about his personal interests, including his well-known passion for pottery, a hobby he has shared with fans for years. For now, the truth is clear: Seth Rogen is alive and well, despite the internet briefly suggesting otherwise.