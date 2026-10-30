An American couple who spent around $1 million (£764,000) on a residential cruise hoping for years of travel have been left facing an uncertain future after the ship abruptly stopped operating in Cambodia. Randy and Kit Cassingham were among more than 200 passengers told to leave Villa Vie Odyssey while it was docked in Sihanoukville on 27 October.

The operator said it had suspended operations after fuel costs surged, leaving residents scrambling to work out where to stay and what comes next. The Cassinghams had expected their investment to provide at least 15 years of life at sea, making the sudden shutdown a significant disruption to those plans.

Couple's 'Endless' Cruise Comes to an Abrupt Halt

The couple had hoped their $1 million (£764,000) spending on the trip would give them at least 15 years of life at sea. Randy said the appeal was being able to unpack once, sleep in the same bed and wake up in a new destination every few days.

'My wife and I really enjoy travelling. But we really hate airports and airlines. This was a way that you could unpack once, you can sleep in your own bed every night and wake up in a new place every few days,' he told AFP.

A couple says they spent $1 million on an "endless" cruise that ended abruptly in Cambodia

Randy Cassingham and his wife sold their home and belongings to spend the rest of their lives on the cruise pic.twitter.com/BBtccrLeVs — Prysm Streaming (@PrysmStreaming) October 29, 2026

Randy said that, despite the financial uncertainty, the journey had been a 'fantastic adventure' for the couple. He and Kit had chosen the ship as an alternative to conventional travel, with Villa Vie offering cabins for long-term or permanent residency.

The Odyssey left Northern Ireland in October 2024 for a continuous voyage around the world. Residents could buy or rent accommodation for holidays or longer stays, with the company marketing the vessel as a way to live at sea while travelling between destinations. Cabins were priced from $119,999 (£91,700) to $439,999 (£335,200), depending on the residency option.

Passengers Given Hours To Leave Cambodia

The suspension left residents with little time to organise their next steps. According to CNA, passengers were given about seven hours to pack their belongings and leave the vessel while it was in Sihanoukville.

Some passengers had reportedly sold their homes or belongings to finance life aboard the ship, making the abrupt end particularly disruptive. The company said it was working to help residents find temporary accommodation while it considered options for the business.

The vessel can accommodate hundreds of people, although about 200 passengers remained aboard when operations were suspended.

Fuel Costs Put Cruise Under Pressure

Villa Vie Residences attributed the suspension to a dramatic increase in marine fuel costs. The company said fuel expenses that had historically averaged about $1,800 (£1,375) per cabin each month had risen to between $6,000 (£4,590) and $8,000 (£6,115) in parts of Asia.

The operator said it had already slowed the itinerary and spent more time in port to reduce fuel consumption, but the savings were not enough to offset the increase.

Founder and executive chairman Mikael Petterson has apologised to passengers, saying he feels 'awful' about the situation. He said the company is considering restructuring and recapitalisation options, with no outcome guaranteed.

'I'm the villain in the story, but I'm doing everything I can to support the residents on a solution,' Petterson said.

For the Cassinghams, the abrupt suspension has ended the certainty they thought came with life aboard the ship. Yet Randy said the experience remained worthwhile, describing the cruise as a 'fantastic adventure' for the couple despite the money involved.