Former deputy prime minister David Lammy has urged Labour to campaign at the next general election on a pledge to rejoin the European Union, calling on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to lead. In a published article, Lammy said an election victory would give Labour a mandate to begin formal negotiations.

He proposed putting the negotiated terms to a public vote. The proposal is not current Labour policy.

Burnham has left open the possibility of eventual EU membership but says Labour's manifesto red lines will remain before the next election. He plans to set out options for the UK's longer-term relationship with Europe next month.

'There's no rush,' he said on Tuesday.

Lammy Says Closer EU Ties Would Not Match Membership

Lammy argued that returning to the EU customs union would not deliver 'enough' economic growth. He said rejoining the single market from outside the bloc was 'not a runner', because Britain would apply EU law without a say in shaping it.

He argued the UK could seek membership while remaining outside the Schengen area and without adopting the euro.

He appeared to concede that Britain's budget rebate, negotiated in the 1980s, could become less generous. A 'different formula' for contributions would be 'up for negotiation', he said.

Former Labour Ministers Add To Calls for Rejoining

Former business secretary Peter Kyle has also backed an election pledge to seek membership, followed by negotiations and a public vote.

Kyle called a 'complex halfway option' 'the worst of all worlds' and said a rejoining pledge followed by negotiations and a public vote was 'the only way through I see'.

Former chancellor Rachel Reeves said 'Britain's future lies in the European Union'.

Former Welsh secretary Jo Stevens has also said she wants the UK to become an EU member again. The four former Cabinet ministers have voiced support for reversing Brexit, but have not set out an identical plan.

Labour's Existing Brexit Red Lines Remain

Labour's 2024 manifesto committed the party to 'make Brexit work' and ruled out rejoining the EU customs union or single market.

Burnham has said those red lines will remain before the next election, despite opening a debate about the UK's longer-term relationship with the bloc.

Lammy said he had unsuccessfully tried to persuade Starmer to 'tear up' the restrictions on closer European ties towards the end of his premiership. He also said Starmer had faced resistance within his Cabinet.

Lammy described Burnham as 'uniquely placed' to make the case for reversing Brexit.

Rejoining Would Face Political and European Hurdles

Former prime minister Lord Cameron warned that reopening the membership debate would be 'long and painful'. He said EU countries might see little reason to negotiate a stronger partnership if they believed Britain intended to rejoin regardless.

Former Conservative Cabinet minister Michael Gove, a supporter of the Stay Out campaign, argued membership would mean 'handing back control of our laws, borders, money and trade, and paying a good deal more for membership than we did before'.

EU officials have been reluctant to encourage renewed membership discussions. Ireland's ambassador in London, Sonja Hyland, said Britain would need to 'make a clear decision as to what it wants' before reopening negotiations.

At Friday's summit in Brussels, the UK and EU hope to announce agreements on food and drink trade, youth mobility and carbon trading. Burnham plans to set out options for the longer-term relationship next month.

Labour has not adopted Lammy's proposed election pledge. Burnham has maintained that the party's manifesto commitments will stand.