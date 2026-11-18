Vice President JD Vance dismissed fears of an imminent US crisis after Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked whether Americans should prepare, citing outages and reports of military bases preparing to operate independently for 90 days.

Ingraham cited the FAA's nationwide ground stop, Microsoft Outlook and Workday disruptions, Pentagon preparations and UK and French emergency advice. She asked whether Americans should prepare. Vance said friends had asked about bunkers and stockpiling food and water. His answer was no.

What JD Vance Said About a Possible US Crisis

Vance said the government should prepare for worst-case scenarios, describing military readiness as 'basic good government'.

'That doesn't mean crisis is around the corner. That just means you've got a government who's actually preparing for it', he told Ingraham.

Pentagon's FORTRESS America Plan and the 90-Day Target

The Pentagon's FORTRESS America initiative is a military resilience programme. Its official objectives include energy independence, stronger supply chains and defence industry, strategic reserves, hardened installations, and cyber, space and spectrum resilience.

The publicly released directive does not specify a 90-day requirement. Separately, Fox News Digital reported in October, citing Pentagon documents it had reviewed, that major US installations were being prepared to operate independently for up to 90 days.

FORTRESS America sets broader resilience priorities; the 90-day figure comes from separate reporting. It does not mean every base is prepared or that a civilian blackout is expected. The aim is to maintain military operations if electricity, water or supply chains are disrupted. These measures are designed to preserve readiness during disruptions, not predict when such disruptions might occur.

Recent Outages Raise Questions About US Infrastructure

The FAA ground stop followed a communications failure. The FAA investigated data flooding at two sites, including an Arkansas radio outpost with a new router; the cause remained unclear. Microsoft experienced service disruptions, while JPMorgan Chase blamed a software bug.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no evidence of a connected cyberattack. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also reported no indication of coordinated or state-sponsored cyber activity. Mullin suggested ageing systems and technology upgrades contributed.

The outages renewed debate over infrastructure funding. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sought $50.1 billion (£38 billion) for aviation infrastructure. Senate Majority Leader John Thune questioned the request and existing funds. Congress approved $12.5 billion (£9.5 billion) for FAA modernisation, including air traffic control upgrades, in 2025.

FEMA Rejects 90-Day Blackout Rumours

Online claims linked a 90-day blackout rumour to a 17 November Emergency Alert System test. FEMA said it would last about one minute and require no public action. The test was not a blackout warning and was separate from military planning.

Costco Sees Stronger Demand for Emergency Supplies

Mizuho analysts said 21 of 26 generators listed on Costco's website were sold out as of 15 November. This referred to online inventory. Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip reported increased purchases of rice, canned goods, water, generators and batteries in late October.

UK Advice Recommends Three Days of Supplies

The UK Government's Be Ready campaign advises households to prepare three days of essentials, including water, non-perishable food and medication. This is routine preparedness, not a warning of imminent catastrophe.