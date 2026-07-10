Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's latest artificial intelligence model on X rather than the company's own social platform, Threads, prompting Elon Musk to seize on the decision with a sarcastic one-line response that quickly spread across social media.

The Meta chief executive introduced Muse Spark 1.1, a new agentic AI and coding model, alongside the company's Meta Model API in a series of posts on X. While the launch showcased Meta's latest AI technology, much of the online discussion quickly shifted to a different question: why had Zuckerberg chosen a rival platform for one of Meta's most significant product announcements?

Why Zuckerberg Announced Meta's AI Model on X

In his announcement, Zuckerberg described Muse Spark 1.1 as a low-cost AI model built for coding, tool use, computer interaction, and long-running tasks. He said it supports a one-million-token context window, can delegate work to parallel sub-agents, and is available through Meta's new Model API as well as Meta AI.

(1) Today we're releasing Muse Spark 1.1 -- a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price. It's available through our new Meta Model API and in Meta AI. — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) July 9, 2026

Although Meta has not commented on why Zuckerberg used X instead of Threads, the decision quickly became part of the story after users questioned why the company's chief executive had bypassed his own social network for a major product launch.

Elon Musk then fuelled the discussion by arguing that X remains the best platform for CEO-led product announcements because they generate far greater public attention than traditional press releases. Pointing to Zuckerberg's post, Musk noted that it had already attracted more than 12 million views without paid promotion.

𝕏 is a great platform for product announcements, especially if done by the CEO directly. Way more interesting to the public than generic press releases.



This post by Mark Zuckerberg already received over 12 million views for free! https://t.co/dVYErlvRz8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2026

Musk Says X Offers Greater Reach for Product Launches

The platform choice soon became as newsworthy as the AI model itself. Investment account Ramp Capital first asked: 'Anyone else find it odd he's posting here instead of on Threads?'

Musk had earlier replied: 'What's Threads?'

His latest comments expanded on that point, arguing that X remains the strongest platform for CEO-led product announcements because of its ability to generate immediate global reach. The exchange sparked wider debate over whether X continues to hold a stronger position than Threads among developers, technology investors, journalists, and the broader AI community.

The discussion also revived the long-running rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg, whose competing visions for social media have fuelled public exchanges since Meta launched Threads in 2023. What began as a product launch quickly evolved into another chapter in the ongoing competition between the two technology billionaires.

What’s Threads? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2026

AI Launches Are Also Becoming Platform Battles

The episode highlights how major AI announcements are increasingly about more than the technology itself. Companies are also competing for attention by choosing platforms where developers, researchers, investors, and enterprise customers are already active.

For AI companies, launching a new model is also a distribution strategy. Announcing products where influential technology communities gather can shape early adoption, media coverage, and industry discussion long before traditional marketing campaigns begin.

X has become a common venue for announcements from companies including OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind, allowing executives to communicate directly with developers while receiving immediate public feedback. By unveiling Muse Spark 1.1 on X, Meta ensured its latest model immediately reached many of the businesses and developers it hopes will adopt the technology.

What the Announcement Says About the AI Race

The exchange between Zuckerberg and Musk illustrates how competition between major technology companies increasingly extends beyond artificial intelligence itself to the platforms where new products are introduced.

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For companies racing to attract developers and enterprise customers, visibility can be almost as valuable as technical performance. Where a product is launched influences who sees it first, how quickly it spreads, and which communities shape the early conversation.

Whether Zuckerberg deliberately chose X for its audience or simply cross-posted the announcement, Musk's response ensured the focus shifted from Meta's latest AI model to a broader debate about where major technology companies can generate the greatest reach. In today's AI race, where a product is announced is becoming almost as important as the technology itself.