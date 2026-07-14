Charli XCX has sparked a heated debate after predicting that 'anti-marketing' will become the next big trend in media promotion, with fans split between calling her a visionary and accusing her of stating the obvious.

The 'Brat' artist shared her thoughts on X, writing that she 'truly' believes anti-marketing will 'become a thing soon.' She clarified that the idea is still marketing, but with a different approach. Instead of huge public campaigns built around scale, Charli described something 'more intimate, personal, private, one on one.'

truly believe anti marketing will become a thing soon… still marketing but it’s just a different approach, more intimate, personal, private, one on one. less about the projection of scale. i’m into it xx — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 13, 2026

'I'm into it xx,' she added.

The post quickly went viral, drawing more than 2.7 million views and 19,000 likes as of writing. But the reaction was far from unanimous.

Fans Praise Her Instincts

Fans argued that Charli has once again read the cultural mood correctly. One supporter wrote that they admired how well Charli can understand 'the times and the current status of society,' adding that a second version of 'Brat' would not work in the current moment.

I really admire how well Charli xcx can read the times and the current status of society, like, brat 2.0 would’ve never ever worked at this point but so far, the Music, Fashion, Film singles are perfect for the way everyone is feeling. — Clubratt ★ (@clubratt) July 11, 2026

The fan pointed instead to her upcoming seventh studio album 'Music, Fashion, Film,' scheduled to be released on 24 July 2026, saying it better matches how people are feeling now. That praise reflects Charli's reputation as one of pop's most instinctive cultural operators. She has long built her career around niche internet communities, club culture and fan intimacy, even as her profile has grown far beyond the underground.

Critics Say It Is Nothing New

Others were far less impressed. Many argued that 'anti-marketing' has existed for years, especially in music scenes built on secrecy, exclusivity, private communities and word-of-mouth hype.

baby, anti marketing... omg, artists really need to go to university so they stop acting like they discovered fire yesterday — banida do linkedin (@bardm0gger) July 13, 2026

One user mocked the post, writing: 'Baby, anti marketing... omg, artists really need to go to university so they stop acting like they discovered fire yesterday.'

this is cracking me up, like baby there are million marketing books on this. they teach this in SCHOOL https://t.co/z2iOOEsd9P — #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) July 13, 2026

Another dismissed the idea more harshly, saying it was 'hard to overstate how stupid most celebrities are.' To those critics, Charli's post sounded less like a prediction and more like a rebrand of tactics artists, indie labels and underground scenes have used for decades.

it’s hard to overstate how stupid most celebrities are https://t.co/fxjFmJWfSQ — Diabetic of Enlightenment (@dee_of_e) July 13, 2026

Why 'Brat' Still Matters

The debate is impossible to separate from 'Brat,' the 2024 album that became one of the biggest pop culture campaigns of the decade.

Released on 7 June 2024 through Atlantic Records, 'Brat' turned a deliberately abrasive lime-green cover, messy honesty and club-ready pop into a full cultural identity. Its impact went far beyond streaming numbers, becoming a social media language, a fashion reference and a shorthand for a specific kind of raw, chaotic confidence. Critics claim that the campaign worked because fans both consumed and performed it.

A look at the new BRAT chat theme on Instagram! So stylish! 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/N409urubM9 — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 4, 2024

The 'Brat' aesthetic spread through memes, fan edits, parties, brand posts and even politics, proving that Charli's strongest marketing often comes from making people feel like they are part of the idea. That is why some see her anti-marketing comment as a natural next step. After a campaign that became almost too big, a quieter, more personal approach may feel like the only way forward.

The conversation also lands as Charli pushes further into film. She stars in and helped originate the 2026 A24 mockumentary-drama 'The Moment,' directed by Aidan Zamiri, which satirises her own pop stardom and the aftermath of the 'Brat' era. The film follows a rising artist managing fame, industry pressure and the demands of preparing for a major arena tour.

That context makes her 'anti-marketing' post feel less random. After turning 'Brat' into a global campaign and then dramatising the machinery behind pop fame on screen, Charli appears to be thinking openly about what comes after mass visibility.