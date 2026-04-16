The FBI is running advanced new DNA tests on evidence recovered from the Arizona home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted from her Tucson residence in the early hours of 1 February, according to sources briefed on the case. The highly sensitive analysis, now underway at an FBI facility after being transferred from a private Florida laboratory, is aimed at identifying the person or people who took the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

For context, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has gripped US audiences for nearly two months, not only because of her daughter's public profile but because of the apparent lack of clear leads. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said Guthrie was taken from her home in the early morning, and early evidence releases, including doorbell camera images and later a surveillance photo of a possible subject, have so far failed to deliver a breakthrough. Despite that, about two dozen local and federal investigators remain on the case.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Detective Offers Hope In Search For Savannah's Mum After 50 Days Of Silence Nancy Guthrie Update: Detective Offers Hope In Search For Savannah's Mum After 50 Days Of Silence

New DNA Technology Rekindles Hope In Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Investigators are now pinning fresh hopes on a complex DNA sample lifted from inside Nancy Guthrie's home. Sources told ABC News that a private lab in Florida, which works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, recently passed the sample to the FBI, where new technology is being used for 'advanced analysis.'

The DNA in question has been described by the sheriff's office as a mixed sample, containing genetic material from more than one individual. That sort of evidence can be a forensic nightmare. Sheriff Chris Nanos told a local Neighbourhood Watch group that it could take another six months to untangle the mixture, separate the strands, and isolate the profile investigators actually need.

That timeline alone reveals how technical the work has become. Each component of the mixture must be painstakingly picked apart before any clean profile can be compared with existing databases or tied to a specific suspect. The FBI's decision to bring its own cutting-edge tools to bear on the sample suggests agents believe it may be one of the few tangible threads left to pull.

Nanos has also said that as many as five other laboratories across the United States are assisting with different parts of the Nancy Guthrie case, though it is not clear which facilities are involved, what evidence they hold, or whether other DNA samples are being tested in parallel. Officials have not provided a comprehensive breakdown of the forensic work, and none of the agencies has publicly confirmed the latest reported transfer of material to the FBI.

After an initial burst of information in the days following the abduction, the official flow of updates slowed to a trickle. The FBI released an image of missing person Nancy Guthrie on 5 February, then on 10 February, FBI Director Kash Patel published a surveillance photo from Tucson showing what he described as a 'potential subject' linked to the disappearance. There has been no public indication that anyone in that image has been identified.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Plea Keeps Pressure On Nancy Guthrie Case

Into that vacuum stepped Savannah Guthrie, who broke her silence last month in a raw interview with her friend and former Today co-host Hoda Kotb. Speaking nearly two months after her mother vanished, she wrestled in public with the agonising possibility that her fame might somehow have put Nancy Guthrie in danger.

'It's too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me,' she said, apologising on air. 'I'm so sorry, Mommy, I'm so sorry.' Turning to her wider family, she added, 'If it is me, I'm so sorry,' before acknowledging that, in reality, 'We still don't know ... Honestly, we don't know anything.'

That admission captures the state of the case as much as the family's grief. There has been no confirmed suspect, no established motive, and no indication from law enforcement that the abduction is linked to Savannah Guthrie's media career. At this stage, any such link remains unproven, and nothing in the current public record settles that question either way. Until authorities release more information, speculation about motive should be treated with caution.

Savannah Guthrie said her relatives 'cannot be at peace' without answers and urged whoever is responsible, or whoever might know something, to come forward. 'Someone can do the right thing,' she said.

Behind the scenes, about two dozen investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are still actively working the file. The picture painted by Sheriff Nanos is not the swift, linear investigation many viewers of crime dramas might expect. It is slower, more uncertain, and heavily dependent on whether that fragment of genetic material from Nancy Guthrie's home can, in the end, be turned into a name.