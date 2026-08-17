Jeremy Clarkson has been accused of helping to 'hide' the 'horrors' of industrial agriculture, after fellow broadcaster Chris Packham branded him an 'agitator' and claimed Clarkson's Farm presents an 'entirely unrealistic' picture of British farming.

Posting on Instagram, Packham shared statistics about UK farming covering animal welfare, pesticide use and habitat destruction, and asked pointedly: 'Tell me Jeremy Clarkson, is it really all happy smiley down on the farm?'

The 65-year-old presenter said: 'I understand what he does. He's an agitator. I respect him for that because it is akin to what I'm trying to do.' He added that his own aim was to 'promote conversations to maximise the speed of positive change, however uncomfortable that might be for people.'

Clarkson's Farm 'Pretty Cover' for Industrial Agriculture, Says Packham

Packham said that 'if all farms were like Jeremy Clarkson's, the world would be a better place,' but argued that Clarkson's Farm presents 'an entirely unrealistic image of most UK farms.' He claimed industrial farmers were using the show 'as a front' to keep their produce on supermarket shelves and accused Clarkson of being 'disingenuous.'

This is the reality of where the vast majority of our food comes from – far from the fairytale depiction served up by Clarkson and Amazon . @FarmersWeekly @FarmersGuardian @AnimalAid pic.twitter.com/VVo2PkHHXH — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) July 26, 2026

'The industrial farming fraternity love Clarkson's Farm because it gives them something pretty to hide behind, a friendly flagship of good ol' wholesome values,' he said. 'The truth is so very different and it's a truth that needs to be told for the sake of animal welfare, wildlife, human health and a secure environmental future. They can shoot at the messenger, but they will not silence the truth, even if Jezza has a big mouth.'

These are Packham's characterisations of the wider farming industry and have not been tested in court or by regulators in relation to specific farms.

The dispute began earlier this year when Packham criticised the Prime Video series while appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his conservationist stepdaughter Megan McCubbin. He described most British farms as 'horrible monocultures' soaked in 'deadly chemicals,' with land 'pumped full of fertiliser' and animals kept in crates, 'crushed and kept in the dark.'

Clarkson, who runs Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, responded in his newspaper column, accusing Packham of erupting in 'blind fury' at the 'Winnie the Pooh-ish' opening credits of his programme, calling his claims 'b******s' and describing him as 'endlessly angry.' Clarkson also noted on X that Packham had visited Diddly Squat in 2012 to spend a day 'foraging and bird watching,' arguing that he would have noticed and commented if animals had been kept in crates on the farm.

Farmers Hit Back on X Over Packham's Portrayal

Clarkson has since expressed some regret over his initial response, saying he had been 'very incensed' by Packham's criticism but that, 'in the new age of tolerance and respect,' he 'shouldn't have done that' and 'should have kept schtum.' Packham, however, has continued pressing the issue, and the row has spread beyond the two men.

After he reposted his Gogglebox clip and farming statistics on X, farmers and inspectors pushed back, accusing him of misrepresenting the sector. One user, whose profile identifies them as working in the sector, wrote: 'Rubbish, there are 1000s of farms just like Clarkson's,' arguing that Packham's rhetoric 'misleads the public.'

Another respondent, who described themselves as a farmer, said their own farm used no manmade fertilisers or pesticides and kept livestock outside year round except during heavy snow. A third contributor, who said they regularly inspect poultry units, called Packham's portrayal 'slanderous and wrong,' insisting the sites they visited were run by 'conscientious and humane people' working under regular welfare inspections.

The exchange reflects a broader divide in British farming debates, between those who view intensive agriculture as necessary to keep food affordable and those who argue its environmental and welfare costs have gone unaddressed for too long, a disagreement neither Clarkson nor Packham appears ready to let drop.