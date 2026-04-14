A major US investigation into one of the world's most recognisable activewear brands has raised fresh concerns about whether 'toxic' chemicals could be lurking in everyday clothing.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal probe into Lululemon over allegations that its products may contain PFAS, commonly known as 'forever chemicals', which have been linked to serious long-term health risks. The inquiry, announced via Paxton's official statement on X, centres on whether the company misled consumers by marketing its products as safe and sustainable while potentially using substances associated with cancer, infertility and endocrine disruption.

🚨BREAKING: I launched an investigation into Lululemon over the potential presence of toxic "forever chemicals" in activewear. pic.twitter.com/pAu273PHFv — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 13, 2026

What Are PFAS and Why Are They a Concern?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals widely used in consumer products for their water-resistant and durable properties. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, these chemicals do not break down naturally and can accumulate in the human body over time.

Scientific research has increasingly linked PFAS exposure to a range of health issues, including organ damage, reproductive complications and certain cancers. Studies cited by institutions such as the National Institutes of Health suggest that prolonged exposure may heighten risks to vital organs and disrupt hormonal systems.

Paxton's office noted that exposure to PFAS is already widespread, even beginning before birth. However, the focus of the investigation is whether consumers were unknowingly exposed through products marketed as part of a 'wellness-focused lifestyle'.

Ken Paxton's Allegations Against Lululemon

In his statement, Paxton questioned whether Lululemon's branding aligns with the materials used in its products. 'The company markets itself as a wellness-focused lifestyle brand emphasising sustainability and performance,' he said.

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He added that 'emerging research and consumer concerns' have raised questions about the potential presence of chemical compounds in the brand's apparel that may be associated with 'endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health issues'.

The Attorney General confirmed that his office will request internal records from Lululemon, including its Restricted Substances List, testing protocols and supply chain practices. The aim is to determine whether the company's products comply with its own safety claims and regulatory standards.

Paxton also issued a broader warning, stating: 'Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.'

Lululemon Responds to PFAS Claims

Lululemon has strongly denied the allegations, insisting that it no longer uses PFAS in its products. In a statement provided to media outlets, the company said it phased out the chemicals in fiscal year 2023.

'Lululemon does not use PFAS in its products,' the company stated, noting that the substances were previously used in a limited portion of water-repellent items. It added that all products meet or exceed global safety and quality standards.

The brand emphasised that suppliers are required to conduct regular testing through third-party agencies to ensure compliance with restricted substance guidelines. It also confirmed that it is cooperating with the Texas Attorney General's inquiry by providing the requested documentation.

The Role of BPA and Other Chemicals in Activewear

While Paxton's investigation focuses specifically on PFAS, broader scrutiny of activewear has also raised questions about other substances used in textile manufacturing, including bisphenol-A (BPA). BPA is commonly used to enhance durability and moisture-wicking properties in fabrics.

Health authorities such as the World Health Organization have highlighted potential risks linked to BPA exposure, including hormonal disruption, metabolic disorders and increased risk of hormone-related cancers such as breast cancer.

The inclusion of such chemicals in everyday clothing has sparked wider debate about transparency in the fashion industry, particularly for brands that market themselves as health-conscious or environmentally responsible.

Lululemon has confirmed it is cooperating with the inquiry and providing the requested documentation to the Texas Attorney General's office. No specific products have been identified as part of the probe. The investigation is ongoing, and no findings have been published.