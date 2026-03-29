A viral claim falsely attributing explosive allegations to Tucker Carlson about Erika Kirk has been debunked. Contrary to what has been circulating online, Carlson did not accuse Erika of receiving $10 million (approximately £7.9 million) to cover up her husband's murder and has stated publicly that he does not wish to speak against her.

It is important to note that Erika Kirk has not been found guilty of anything in connection with her husband's death. The claims circulating online have not been substantiated, and no evidence has been presented to support the $10 million allegation.

What Tucker Carlson Actually Said

Carlson addressed the matter directly, making clear that the responsibility for investigating Charlie Kirk's death lies with civil authorities, not the public. 'I will just say the responsibility for investigating crime goes to the civil authorities. In this case, the federal and state authorities. And so the internet is not in charge of investigating crimes,' he said. He also stated that he does not wish to speak about the assassination out of his love for Erika, a remark that stands in direct contrast to the claims circulating online.

Where did Carlson make such a claim, or anything close to it? This is deliberate disinformation. — Canarbles 🇺🇸 (@Canarbles) March 29, 2026

Social media users were quick to point out the misattribution. 'I think this is fake. Don't doubt she did it, but I do not think Tucker has done any coverage of this,' one person wrote. 'Where did Carlson make such a claim, or anything close to it? This is deliberate disinformation,' another wrote. 'This is what ruins us. The lies. If Tucker did this, it would be front page,' a third said.

The Claims Circulating Online

A compilation video of guests appearing on Tucker Carlson's show discussing Charlie Kirk's assassination was shared online, prompting the false attribution. One guest expressed frustration over the public's inability to access the full truth about what happened to the TPUSA founder. Another clip included a discussion of Benjamin Netanyahu and allegations that he could have been connected to Kirk's death, claims Netanyahu vehemently denied, describing them as 'monstrous big lies.' A clip of Netanyahu included in the video shows the prime minister making the denial, though not everyone was convinced by his remarks.

I think this is fake. Don't doubt she did it, but I don't think Tucker has done any coverage of this. — Beth N Texas (@BethABN) March 29, 2026

Did Erika Kirk's Lifestyle Change?

Read more Billionaire 'Nepo Baby' Claims Erika Kirk Played Role in Events Leading to Charlie Kirk Assassination Billionaire 'Nepo Baby' Claims Erika Kirk Played Role in Events Leading to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Reports broke last year that Erika received a sudden influx of funds amounting to approximately $10 million (approximately £7.9 million) shortly after her husband's death, which led some online users to speculate about the source of the money. Those suspicions were compounded by reports that Erika went on a shopping spree of around $1,000 (approximately £790) less than 24 hours after her husband's assassination, which drew significant criticism online at the time. There is no direct evidence connecting Erika to the circumstances of Charlie's death.

Some online users attributed the lifestyle change to the inheritance Charlie left his widow, as well as Erika's new role as chief executive of TPUSA. Since his passing, Erika has made several public appearances, some of which were centred on paying tribute to her husband. Charlie's supporters continue to seek answers about his murder — and the false claim about Carlson's alleged bank record revelations serves as a reminder of how quickly unverified allegations can spread online.