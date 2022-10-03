The royals are said to be bracing for the worst coming from Prince Harry's memoir, and they have already asked their lawyers to be ready for its release. But it is reportedly unlikely that King Charles III will take legal action against his own son if its contents harm his reign in any way.

The British royals are said to be anxious about the upcoming book because of speculations that it contains damaging revelations about the new monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. According to the Daily Mail, palace aides are very worried and they have already held discussions about how to prevent it from coming out.

But a friend of King Charles III dampened hopes that there is anything that could be done now to stop its release. The final draft has been sent in and reports have it that in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Duke of Sussex has postponed its release to 2023 instead of shelving it for good.

The pal told the publication, "The question inside the Palace is: 'Can the book be stopped?' It may be that even Harry can't stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there's no good that can come of airing grievances in public."

But the royal family have reportedly already tasked their lawyers at the firm Harbottle and Lewis to be on the ready for any potential red flags from Prince Harry's memoir. Their attorneys are "expected to be on standby to read the book when it comes out."

However, a palace source said that it is highly unlikely that King Charles III would take the Duke of Sussex and his publisher, Penguin Random House, to court over the book. The insider told the publication that "His Majesty will build on the points he has expressed to the nation: now that the period of mourning is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect the space for those with faith and those without. He is mindful that, as King, his interests and passions will continue but that... some of his previous commitments will now continue in the trusted hands of others."

Meanwhile, multiple sources claimed that Prince Harry wants to "tone down" his memoir in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death and his father and stepmother becoming King and Queen Consort, respectively. But it is reportedly too late to make any changes now.