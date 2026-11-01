

President Donald Trump has threatened to become 'Mr. Veto' if Democrats take control of Congress in Tuesday's US midterm elections. Speaking to the New York Post in an interview preview released on Sunday, 1 November, Trump outlined plans to block Democratic legislation.

The remarks came as Republicans fought to retain their congressional majorities ahead of the 3 November vote. Democrats are seeking control of the House of Representatives and Senate, potentially restricting Trump's legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

Trump nevertheless suggested that repeated presidential vetoes could eventually force political opponents to negotiate. His comments offered a glimpse of how he intends to handle divided government should Republicans lose their grip on Washington.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces his plans if Democrats win the midterms"I'll become — MR. VETO.""They will send stuff up?""And I'll VETO IT.""But hopefully, we don't have to worry about that!" 🔥Vote red anyway so it doesn't happen!A Democrat House means two years of gridlock, impeachment, and subpoenas, with Dems PROVING again how psychotic they are. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

Donald Trump's 'Mr. Veto' Warning Comes Before Crucial Midterm Elections

'I guess I'll become Mr. Veto,' Trump told Miranda Devine during an interview for her Pod Force One podcast.

'I'm not going to let them ruin it,' he added, referring to the possibility of Democrats controlling Congress.

The president described a scenario in which Democratic lawmakers repeatedly send legislation to his desk, only to face rejection.

After several weeks of unsuccessful attempts, Trump predicted that congressional leaders would eventually seek compromises with the White House.

That calculation assumes Democrats would lack sufficient support to override his objections.

Under the US Constitution, Congress can overturn a presidential veto with two-thirds majorities in both chambers. A simple Democratic majority would therefore not automatically guarantee passage of legislation opposed by Trump.

The president's warning also leaves room for negotiation.

He suggested that reaching agreements with political opponents would not be unprecedented, recalling earlier periods when Congress was divided.

During his first administration, Democrats controlled the House during his final two years, while Republicans retained the Senate.

That arrangement restricted the passage of legislation opposed by Republicans and produced frequent disagreements over federal spending and oversight.

Trump issued 10 vetoes during his first presidency. According to the New York Post, he has issued two since returning to office in January 2025.

The prospect of further vetoes now depends on the election results.

Trump Faces Prospect of Democratic Investigations and Congressional Gridlock

The political consequences of a Democratic victory would extend beyond legislation.

Senior Democrats have discussed investigations into Trump's administration, including potential scrutiny of government contracts, executive decisions and the conduct of senior officials.

According to Reuters, White House officials have been preparing for possible congressional investigations and restrictions on the president's legislative programme.

The preparations reportedly involve senior figures, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought.

Officials have examined potential executive measures involving immigration, tariffs, housing and federal spending.

Such actions could allow parts of Trump's agenda to proceed without new legislation, although they would remain subject to legal challenges.

Courts could invalidate measures exceeding presidential authority, while Congress would retain oversight and spending powers.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis defended the administration's priorities, saying Republicans would continue pursuing border security, public safety and economic measures.

The president has also raised concerns about possible Democratic attempts to change longstanding congressional rules.

He suggested Democrats could seek statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, expand the Supreme Court and eliminate the Senate filibuster.

Those predictions are Trump's political claims, not confirmed agreements among Democratic lawmakers.

The filibuster currently requires 60 Senate votes to advance most legislation, creating another potential obstacle for either party.

Trump has previously urged Republicans to abolish the rule, arguing that Democrats might do so if they regained control.

His latest comments underline the uncertainty surrounding the next Congress, rather than establishing what Democrats would actually attempt.

Trump Acknowledges Presidential Term Limits as Midterm Battle Intensifies

Beyond congressional control, Trump reflected on the constitutional restrictions preventing him from seeking another elected presidential term.

The 22nd Amendment generally prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Trump acknowledged those restrictions during the interview while expressing his desire to stand again if permitted.

His comments came as Republicans continued campaigning in competitive House and Senate races.

The president remains publicly optimistic about retaining both chambers, despite the prospect of a more difficult legislative environment.

For Democratic lawmakers, winning congressional control would provide opportunities to investigate the administration and challenge its policies.

Trump's immediate response, should that happen, would be to wield the presidential veto while leaving the possibility of eventual negotiations open.