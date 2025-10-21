Popular Australian nutritionist and wellness influencer Stacey Hatfield has died just days after giving birth to her first child at home. The 30-year-old, known for her advocacy of natural and toxin-free living, passed away following what doctors described as an 'unforeseen and extremely rare complication'.

Her husband, Nathan Warnecke, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that medical staff had 'done everything they could' to save her. The couple had recently welcomed their son, Axel, after what appeared to be a smooth home birth on 29 September 2025.

Hatfield was best known for her wellness brand Natural Spoonfuls, where she promoted healthy, holistic living and inspired more than 20,000 followers with her nutrition tips, recipes, and lifestyle advice.

Fans have since flooded her social media pages with emotional tributes, describing her as 'a light in the health community' and 'a beautiful soul gone too soon'.

Warnecke's post read: 'Our beautiful Stacey gave birth to our son Axel at home. Shortly after, she suffered a rare complication and was rushed to hospital. Despite every effort by medical staff, she sadly passed away. Our hearts are shattered, but we will honour her by raising Axel surrounded by the love she gave us every day.'

The sudden loss of the young mother has stunned Australia's wellness community, with followers mourning the tragic end to what had seemed a joyful new chapter in Hatfield's life.

Remembering Stacey Hatfield With Love

In a deeply emotional tribute, Warnecke wrote: 'She was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning.' He described Hatfield as 'the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being.'

The couple had been together for nine years and were married on a white-sand beach in the Maldives — a moment Warnecke called 'the happiest day of my life.'

Remembered for her gentle spirit and love of nature, Hatfield was described as 'a child of the universe' who cherished simple pleasures—like reading a book with green tea in hand and her French bulldog, Winter, by her side.

Warnecke then reflected on the bittersweet moments of their son's birth, recalling how Hatfield was able to hug and nurse their baby soon after he was born. He said it was clear even in those few seconds how much she loved their child.

Despite the tragedy that followed, Warnecke found some solace in knowing that Hatfield's final moments were among her happiest—filled with love, pride, and peace as she met their son for the first time.

Promoting Wellness Through Simplicity

Hatfield's online presence was far from materialistic. Rather than showcasing luxury products, she shared simple recipes, practical wellness advice, and moments from her everyday life.

Her content embodied her belief that wellbeing begins with balance and gratitude. She promoted mindful living, encouraging followers to prioritise health, simplicity, and nature over consumerism.

A qualified nutritionist based in Melbourne, Australia, Hatfield founded Natural Spoonfuls in 2019, using the platform to advocate for toxin-free, holistic living. Her approach to nutrition was known for being practical. She shunned trendy diets and focused on long-term, healthy habits based on natural foods.

She was also quite candid on social media about many things aside from having a healthy lifestyle—including her marriage to Warnecke, her trips, and her recent pregnancy.

While her career was cut tragically short, Hatfield left behind an impact of professional devotion and personal ideology in the thousands of people who embraced her message of mindful simplicity and natural living.