The air on God Valley crackles with tension, thick with the metallic tang of impending battle and the weight of destiny. For years, the 'God Valley Incident' has been a ghost story whispered among pirates, a legendary clash shrouded in mystery. Now, the veil is being torn away, and the climax promises to be more earth-shattering than anyone could have imagined.

The latest chapter of One Piece hurls us back into the heart of this historic conflict, asking, 'God Valley is reaching its climax! How will this incident resolve!?'. This isn't just a battle; it's the cataclysmic event that will forge legends and dictate the course of history for decades to come.

When Will The Legendary Chapter Arrive?

Fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment will need to hold their breath just a little longer. The earliest wave of raw scans and detailed spoilers for Chapter 1163 surfaced around Sunday, 19 October 2025.

The official, fully translated chapter will follow, slated for global release one week later on Sunday, 26 October 2025. Fortunately, the good news is that there will be no break the following week, keeping the momentum going.

A Grand Battle for the Ages Unfolds

The initial leaks for Chapter 1163, titled 'Promise', set the stage for a truly monumental confrontation. The chapter opens with Imu confronting Rocks D. Xebec, calling him by the mysterious name 'Davy Jones'. Rocks denies this identity but cryptically agrees that 'what is "promised" must be fulfilled!!'.

This exchange hints at ancient pacts and a deeper lore connecting these two titans. The battlefield quickly becomes a chaotic whirlwind of powerhouses. Big Mom joins the fray, uniting with Kaido and Whitebeard. In a stunning double-page spread, Rocks, Roger, Garp, and the formidable trio of future emperors launch a combined assault on Imu. It's a breathtaking moment, a convergence of the world's mightiest figures.

Can Even Legends Stand Against a God?

Despite the sheer force of their united attack, the enigmatic Imu recovers from the onslaught, demonstrating a level of power that defies comprehension. The chapter's horrifying conclusion sees Imu turn the tables in the most twisted way possible.

Using an ability named 'Domi Reversi', Imu issues a chilling command directly to Rocks D. Xebec: kill his own family. This single order injects a deeply personal and tragic element into the conflict, transforming a legendary battle into a potential family tragedy. The events of this day are not just shaping the world, but irrevocably shattering the lives of those at its centre.

The secrets of the Void Century and the true nature of the World Government are closer than ever.