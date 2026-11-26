'I'm A Celebrity' star Leigh Francis has revealed he drank his own vomit during a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, leaving viewers horrified by the moment.

The comedian, best known for playing Keith Lemon, took on the drinking challenge alongside model Leomie Anderson in Wednesday's episode of the ITV reality series.

The pair were tasked with consuming a selection of stomach-churning concoctions as they attempted to earn stars for their campmates.

While both contestants managed to push through some of the revolting drinks, Leigh's experience took an especially unpleasant turn.

After completing the challenge, the comedian revealed that he had vomited into his glass during the trial and continued drinking from it.

His admission left fellow campmates stunned, with Claire Sweeney asking: 'How can Leigh make a trial like that actually worse than it is?!'

Inside 'The Rotten Rovers' Challenge

The trial, called The Rotten Rovers, saw Leigh and Leomie face a series of unusual drinks made from animal parts and insects.

Leigh was given a concoction containing blended pig's testicles, while other drinks included blended crickets and fish eyes.

Leomie, meanwhile, was challenged to drink fermented duck eggs and blended chicken feet, among other ingredients, before facing a final drink containing blended goat's penis.

The model struggled with some of the drinks and could not stomach the blended cow spleen after taking a sip.

'This is my hell!' she told hosts Ant and Dec after discovering what the trial involved.

Despite the difficult challenge, the pair managed to win nine out of a possible 12 stars for their campmates.

Leomie later reflected on the experience, saying: 'That was probably one of the worst things I've experienced in my life.'

But Leigh's troubles continued after the trial.

As the contestants returned to camp, the comedian was seen vomiting in the bushes. He later explained to his fellow campmates that he had been sick through both his mouth and nose.

'I've just been sick out of my mouth and my nose at the same time,' he said.

He then revealed that he had continued drinking after vomiting into his glass during the challenge.

'I'm A Celebrity' Viewers React to Leigh's Ordeal

The moment prompted a wave of reactions from viewers, with some expressing sympathy for the comedian while others struggled to watch.

One viewer suggested Leigh had vomited because of the reaction of those around him, writing: 'I think he barfed because they were all looking away in disgust. Love Leigh Francis though.'

Another appeared convinced that he had brought up the entire drink, commenting: 'Omg he threw up the entire drink there from that sound.'

Others said the episode had changed their opinion of the comedian.

'Leigh has overtaken Wayne as my favourite,' one viewer wrote, adding that they would still like to see Wayne Rooney take on more trials.

The drinking challenge was among the latest tests faced by the campmates this series, with viewers previously voting for Rooney and Chloe Burrows to compete in an eating trial.

The pair had to eat 10 unpleasant dishes to win 10 meals for the camp, including a raw fish eye, camel's spleen and fermented fish. Despite plenty of gagging, they managed to win all 10 stars.