Cher's long-running royalty dispute with Sonny Bono's widow has reached a new stage, with Mary Bono asking a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that preserves the singer's contractual share of income from her former husband's compositions.

The appeal could affect payments from US publishing rights to songs including 'I Got You Babe' and 'The Beat Goes On.' The central question is whether a financial promise in a 1978 divorce settlement remains binding after Sonny's heirs reclaimed rights previously granted to music publishers.

Mary's opening brief was filed on 24 November 2026 with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Sonny died in 1998 without a will, leaving Mary and four children as his heirs.

The Contractual Promise Behind Cher's Share

Under their 10 August 1978 marriage settlement, Sonny assigned Cher 50% of specified composition royalties from works written or composed, in whole or in part, by Sonny or others before 1 February 1974, as well as certain interests acquired before their separation. The agreement also gave her approval rights over certain third-party arrangements.

The dispute emerged after Mary and two of Sonny's children served copyright termination notices in 2016 on behalf of all five heirs. Under Section 304(c) of the US Copyright Act, qualifying authors or heirs can reclaim certain rights previously transferred to publishers after a statutory period. The notices took effect at different times, from 2018 to 2026.

The heirs then stopped paying Cher her share of the relevant US royalties. Cher sued Mary in October 2021, arguing that her entitlement was a contractual right to income, not ownership of the copyrights.

Why the $187,000 Judgment Is Being Challenged

In May 2024, US District Judge John A. Kronstadt ruled that the termination notices did not cancel Cher's contractual rights. His final judgment, entered on 26 November 2025, awarded her $187,534.91 (£142,500) in withheld composition royalties, plus prejudgment interest at 7% a year.

Mary's appeal argues that federal copyright law gives Sonny's heirs the reclaimed publishing interests and resulting royalties, free from Cher's claim. Her lawyers say Sonny could not have transferred rights in 1978 that only came into existence for his heirs after termination.

As an alternative, Mary asks the appeals court to preserve Cher's former share but give the reclaimed publishers' 30% portion to the heirs alone. Under the earlier arrangement, publishers received 30 cents of each dollar, Sonny received 38.5 cents, including an administration fee, and Cher received 31.5 cents. The lower court's interpretation could raise Cher's share to about 45 cents before certain costs, according to Music Business Worldwide's calculation.

The Appeal Also Covers Royalty Administration

Mary is also challenging restrictions on who can administer the royalties. She wants authority to appoint herself, another heir or an entity they control, and approve an administration fee of up to 10%. The lower court allowed Mary to select an administrator but said Cher could raise reasonable objections to its qualifications, terms, and fees.

Cher has a separate appeal over the denial of her request for more than $1 million in legal fees. The Ninth Circuit has consolidated the appeals, but has not ruled on either.

The ruling could reshape how divorce settlements protect royalty payments when copyright interests later revert to a songwriter's heirs.