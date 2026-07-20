Wayne Rooney needed only one blunt word to describe the first World Cup final halftime show. The former England captain said the star-filled production was 'crap', delivering one of the most memorable reactions to FIFA's latest attempt to turn football's biggest match into a wider entertainment spectacle.

The historic performance brought Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira to the pitch during the final between Spain and Argentina. Yet the celebrity-packed show quickly divided viewers, with complaints about its length, pacing and place in a match already commanding the world's attention.

Some fans praised the scale of the production and its mix of global music stars. Others believed the Super Bowl-style spectacle felt unnecessary and disrupted the rhythm of a World Cup final that did not need any extra entertainment.

What Did Wayne Rooney Say About the Show?

Rooney delivered his verdict during the BBC's coverage alongside Gabby Logan, Joe Hart and Micah Richards.

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Although he said he liked several of the artists individually, he was far less impressed by the production as a whole. His reaction became even more pointed when the panel discussed a 'Macarena' segment featuring former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek.

Rooney said the performance had not got him going, prompting laughter from the other pundits. Logan joked that Justin Bieber's slower acoustic appearance may have affected his mood, but Rooney's verdict reflected a wider frustration among traditional football supporters.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist was also critical, joking that the experience had 'mentally scarred' him.

Why Were Some Football Fans Unhappy?

The biggest complaint focused on the extended break between the two halves.

The performance itself lasted approximately 11 minutes, but reports suggested nearly half an hour passed before the players returned to the pitch. That was far longer than football's usual 15-minute interval.

Critics argued that such a delay risked disrupting the match and leaving players inactive for too long. They also questioned whether a World Cup final should follow the entertainment-heavy model associated with major American sporting events.

The show's pacing also drew criticism. A long list of performers appeared in quick succession, leaving only a few minutes for each act.

Madonna, BTS, Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and The Muppets were among those involved. The variety created a truly global line-up, but some viewers felt the constant transitions prevented the show from building momentum.

Why Did Other Viewers Praise It?

Supporters argued that the ambition and international mix made the performance suitable for a worldwide audience.

The production combined pop, K-pop, Latin music, Afrobeats and classical elements. For some fans, that diversity reflected the global identity of the World Cup and helped introduce the tournament to viewers beyond traditional football audiences.

Others praised organisers for attempting something new during the first expanded 48-team World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The event also supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, connecting the entertainment spectacle with efforts to improve access to education and sport for children in underserved communities.

FIFA succeeded in making its first World Cup halftime show impossible to ignore. Whether it belonged in the final remains the question that divided viewers long after the music stopped.