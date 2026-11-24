UB40 co-founder Ali Campbell has called the debate over Wayne Rooney's performance of 'Rat in Mi Kitchen' a 'ridiculous controversy', after the former England captain sang the reggae hit on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Campbell defended Rooney on X on Saturday, 21 November 2026, following online criticism of the performance and discussion about cultural appropriation. The singer has previously argued that musicians can perform and appreciate music from cultures other than their own.

Wayne Rooney's Performance and the Online Debate

Rooney, 41, performed the Birmingham band's reggae hit during Friday's episode, 20 November, at the show's camp in Australia.

Wayne Rooney sings the UB40 song “There’s a Rat in My Kitchen” in Jamaican accent in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. And yet, he’s getting a pile on for singing the song in exactly the way it was sung. Absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/66mXfC1ZMT — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) November 21, 2026

The song appeared on UB40's 1986 album Rat in the Kitchen. According to the Official Charts Company, it entered the UK Singles Chart on 17 January 1987 and eventually peaked at number 12.

Campbell's intervention followed differing reactions to Rooney's performance. Some viewers reportedly questioned whether adopting a Jamaican accent was appropriate, while others argued that reproducing a recognisable musical style did not necessarily amount to cultural appropriation.

'The action was not racist. He sung a song about a rat in the kitchen in the style of UB40,' one viewer wrote, according to The Standard.

Another viewer suggested Rooney was following the original recording rather than deliberately trying to cause offence. The extent of the criticism, however, remains unclear. Campbell invited his followers to share their views on where the boundaries of cultural appropriation should lie.

Ali Campbell's Response and Views on Cultural Appropriation

Campbell, 67, shared footage from his BBC interview with journalist Laura Kuenssberg, broadcast on 15 November 2026. In that appearance, he reiterated his longstanding position that musicians do not need to share the cultural background of a genre to appreciate or perform its music.

With the ridiculous controversy surrounding Wayne Rooney singing “Rat In Mi Kitchen” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that familiar debate is back in the spotlight.l



We would love to hear your thoughts, Where do you draw the line with cultural appropriation?



Big Love pic.twitter.com/X7hSaqaJ1k — ALI CAMPBELL (@UB40) November 21, 2026

He also said UB40's relationships with Jamaican artists reflected a shared appreciation for reggae. The group formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, and Campbell recalled its multicultural beginnings as part of a diverse community in Balsall Heath, where musicians from different backgrounds developed a shared interest in the genre.

Speaking separately to BBC Radio WM in an interview reported on 23 November, Campbell questioned why reproducing the song's original vocal delivery had caused offence.

He highlighted the contribution of former bandmate Astro, whom he credited with writing the song and performing its distinctive vocals. Published songwriting credits also list other members of UB40.

Campbell said he had lived in Jamaica for seven years and collaborated extensively with Jamaican musicians. He distinguished his own Birmingham singing accent from Astro's use of Jamaican Patwa, presenting the two as different vocal approaches within the band's music.

Renewed Attention, Astro's Legacy, and Upcoming Tour

Rooney's performance has also prompted calls to make 'Rat in Mi Kitchen' the Christmas number one, nearly four decades after the song's UK chart debut.

Campbell described the campaign as 'hilarious' and suggested the renewed interest would have pleased Astro, who died on 6 November 2021, aged 64. Astro, whose real name was Terence Wilson, later reunited with Campbell after the singer left the original UB40 in 2008.

Campbell is preparing to tour with his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, and welcomed the attention Rooney's performance had brought back to the song.

'So yeah, nice one Wayne, you know, for bringing it to everyone's attention again,' he said.