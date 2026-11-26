TikTok is facing a new child safety lawsuit in the US, with Rhode Island accusing the platform of using addictive design features, exposing young users to financial and sexual exploitation through virtual gifts, and misleading parents about its safeguards.

The state alleges that TikTok's engagement-driven model encourages children to spend prolonged periods on the app while helping the company generate revenue through advertising and user data.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F Neronha filed the lawsuit against TikTok Inc. and TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC on 23 November 2026. Filed in Providence County Superior Court, the complaint brings three claims under the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act, covering allegedly unfair app design, TikTok LIVE's virtual currency system, and misleading safety representations.

The state is seeking a court declaration that TikTok's practices violate the law, alongside a permanent injunction preventing the company from continuing allegedly unfair or deceptive conduct affecting Rhode Island consumers, including children.

RI AG Peter Neronha sued TikTok Monday, alleging the app is built to hook kids and its LIVE coin-and-gift system is an unlicensed virtual currency.https://t.co/smfvKYjkne — Uprise RI (@UpriseRI) November 24, 2026

Rhode Island Challenges TikTok's App Design

The lawsuit alleges that TikTok uses features designed to keep children on the platform or encourage them to return repeatedly. These include personalised video recommendations, infinite scrolling, autoplay, push notifications, and beauty filters that alter users' appearances.

Rhode Island also claims that notifications sent during school hours and late at night can interfere with children's daily routines and sleep. The Attorney General's Office says internal data shows that children aged 13 to 17 in the state spend prolonged periods on TikTok, including late at night.

The complaint also cites figures showing that 35.9% of Rhode Island high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2023, compared with 25.8% in 2013. Among high school girls, the figure reached 46.7%. Although the statistics highlight concerns about adolescent psychological wellbeing, they do not establish that TikTok caused the increase.

TikTok LIVE and Virtual Currency Face Scrutiny

The complaint also targets TikTok LIVE, which combines livestreaming with a virtual currency system launched in 2019. Users purchase Coins with real money and spend them on animated Gifts sent to streamers. Eligible creators can subsequently convert the gifts into money.

Rhode Island alleges that TikTok operates this virtual currency system without the required licence. The state further claims that the feature creates opportunities for financial and sexual exploitation of young users, raising concerns about how children interact with livestreamers and virtual spending features.

State Questions TikTok's Child Safety Claims

Rhode Island also accuses TikTok of misleading parents and users about its safety measures. The complaint challenges the company's statements about harmful content policies, moderation protocols, enforcement staffing, and the effectiveness of parental and user controls.

The state alleges that these protections do not work as advertised, leaving younger users exposed to harmful content and interactions.

Three Legal Claims Against TikTok

The lawsuit brings three counts under Rhode Island's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. They concern the platform's allegedly unfair design, its LIVE monetisation system, and deceptive statements or omissions about child safety.

The case adds to wider legal scrutiny of social media platforms over their impact on younger users. Rhode Island is asking the court to restrict practices it considers unfair or deceptive, putting TikTok's app design, virtual currency system, and advertised safety protections at the centre of the dispute.