Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their bitter legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once jointly owned, ending a years-long dispute that brought allegations of domestic abuse during their marriage back into the spotlight. The former Hollywood couple confirmed the out-of-court agreement on Wednesday, 25 November, more than four years after Pitt sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in the wine business.

'We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,' representatives for Jolie and Pitt said in a joint statement. 'Any comments in media stories attributed to "sources" are in fact not coming from either of us or anyone close to us.' The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Pitt and Jolie Dispute Negotiations Over Winery Stake

Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in 2022, alleging that the sale of her interest in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group, breached an agreement requiring both parties' consent before either could sell their stake. Jolie disputed the existence of such an agreement. The actor also argued that the winery was his 'passion' and that Jolie's decision had forced him into an unworkable business arrangement with a competitor.

According to Jolie's cross-complaint, negotiations to sell her stake to Pitt collapsed in 2021 after he allegedly demanded that she sign 'a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.'

Abuse Allegations Resurface in Winery Dispute

The couple separated in September 2016, following an alleged altercation aboard a private flight from their Château Miraval estate in France to California. In a cross-complaint filed in 2022, Jolie accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their six children during the flight.

According to the document, 'Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,' it stated. 'To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats, injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in, and all bravely tried to protect each other.' Jolie filed for divorce just days after the alleged incident.

The alleged incident was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. No criminal charges were filed against Pitt.

Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, denied the allegations at that time in a statement to Good Morning America: 'Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one—unlike the other side, but he's not going to own anything he didn't do,' Kiley said. 'He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court, as he has consistently done.'

The French Estate at the Heart of the Dispute

Jolie and Pitt first leased the Château Miraval estate in 2008 before purchasing the property in 2011 for a reported $28.4 million. The couple married in a private ceremony at the estate's chapel in August 2014. Pitt retains an ownership stake in Château Miraval, which is known for its Côtes de Provence rosé wine.