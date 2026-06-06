Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, an art critic known online as Jerry Gogosian, was discovered dead on 31 May inside a hotel room in São Paulo, Brazil. Before her unexplained passing, the 40-year-old revealed the terrifying vomit torture and physical abuse she suffered at a strict religious boarding school.

The influential critic had travelled to South America for a cosmetic procedure but was later found surrounded by medication and alcohol, according to the New York Post. While local police are currently investigating the incident as a 'suspicious death,' the situation has highlighted the trauma she recently documented regarding her childhood.

Surviving Severe Abuse at Mountain Park Boarding Academy

In her 2024 Substack autobiography titled 'Hilde's Story', Helphenstein detailed the mistreatment she endured at Mountain Park Baptist Boarding Academy in Missouri. She was sent to the rural facility as a preteen while her parents were navigating a divorce.

Parents paid a tuition of approximately $1,000 (£790) per month to send their children to the school, unknowingly signing over full authority to the administrators. Helphenstein noted that the institution operated far beyond standard disciplinary measures.

Read more Jerry Gogosian Cause of Death: Art Influencer Found Dead in São Paulo Hotel After Plastic Surgery Jerry Gogosian Cause of Death: Art Influencer Found Dead in São Paulo Hotel After Plastic Surgery

'It was a cult,' the California-based critic wrote. 'The treatment I endured involved being forced to eat my own vomit in front of hundreds of people throwing food at me.'

Fellow Students Recall the Relentless Staff Humiliation

Former student Meaghan Richter witnessed the intense punishments directed at Helphenstein in the dining hall. She explained to the New York Post that the young girl struggled to keep her food down upon arriving at the facility.

'The staff would just torture her,' Richter said. 'They were forcing her to eat and hold in her vomit.'

Instead of receiving medical care, Helphenstein was allegedly dragged across the floor by workers. Once the physical sickness subsided, staff members claimed she had been pretending the entire time.

'When finally it just stopped, they're like, "See, you're faking,"' Richter recalled. Helphenstein was then placed 'on silence,' preventing her from speaking with anyone or asking for help.

Legal Action Against the Missouri School Administrators

Mountain Park permanently shuttered in 2004 following numerous lawsuits and allegations of child abuse against operators Rev Bob Wills, Betty Sue Wills, Deborah Gerhardt, and Sam Gerhardt. Nathan McDonald, another survivor, stated that the leaders used intense psychological tactics.

'It was mind control, physical control,' McDonald explained. 'They knew exactly how to make you feel like the most vile piece of sh-t ever.'

Victims in one class action lawsuit alleged they were imprisoned and drugged, though court records show they received no financial compensation. However, former pupil Jordan Blair secured $20,000 (£15,800) in 2005 after suffering forced labour and sleep deprivation.

ALERT: American art influencer found dead in her hotel room after traveling to Brazil for plastic surgery.



Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, 40, who is from California, is known as Jerry Gogosian online, was found dead by her surgeon in her 5-star hotel room.



Hilde’s plastic surgeon… pic.twitter.com/zceFpnQLNX — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 2, 2026

Overcoming Childhood Trauma to Build an Art Legacy

Despite writing that she would 'never be healed,' Helphenstein achieved professional success and attained a master's degree from New York University. She eventually overcame a severe dependency on alcohol, seeking sobriety at age 33 to focus on her career.

'I felt like all of a sudden I had this project worth living for and I knew that if I kept drinking, I would never live to see what came of it,' she stated in a 2023 Artnet interview. Her manager, Daniel Wurzbacher, dismissed the idea of intentional harm.

Wurzbacher told the New York Post she was highly motivated and looking forward to upcoming projects. 'We lost somebody who was really gonna turn this f–king business on their head,' he said. Brazilian authorities continue to investigate her death.