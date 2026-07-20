Former England footballer Wayne Rooney did not hold back when asked for his thoughts on FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show, delivering a brutally honest verdict that quickly became one of the biggest talking points following Sunday's championship match.

Speaking live on the BBC after Spain's victory over Argentina, the former England captain dismissed the star-studded spectacle featuring Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira as simply 'crap', offering a stark contrast to FIFA's celebration of the landmark entertainment event.

Wayne Rooney Delivers Brutally Honest Verdict

Rooney, who represented England at three FIFA World Cups, was part of the BBC's coverage of the final when presenter Gabby Logan asked the panel for their views on the inaugural halftime show.

The 40-year-old did not hesitate.

'I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap,' Rooney said during the live broadcast. 'I did, honestly.'

Logan responded with a light-hearted remark, telling viewers: 'I'll tell you what else you get on the BBC, honest reviews.'

"What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?"



Wayne Rooney: pic.twitter.com/1j6OQap9Yi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

When another panellist asked what he thought of the performance of the classic dance hit 'Macarena', Rooney admitted it had failed to impress him too.

'It just didn't get me going,' he said.

Logan jokingly suggested Justin Bieber's slower set may have dampened Rooney's enthusiasm, prompting laughter from the studio panel.

FIFA's First World Cup Halftime Show

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The FIFA World Cup halftime show marked a significant change for football's biggest tournament, with organisers introducing a musical performance during the final for the first time.

The show featured performances from Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira, alongside appearances from several other entertainers. Actor Jason Sudeikis also made a surprise cameo in character as Ted Lasso, adding another high-profile moment to the production.

The entertainment package represented FIFA's latest effort to broaden the appeal of the World Cup final by incorporating a spectacle similar to the Super Bowl halftime show, which has become one of the biggest annual events in global entertainment.

While Rooney's criticism drew immediate attention, the performance also generated widespread discussion on social media, with viewers expressing mixed views about the new addition to the World Cup final.

Halftime Show to Benefit FIFA Education Fund

Despite Rooney's comments, FIFA praised the event as a successful milestone for the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the organisation had fulfilled its promise to deliver a memorable halftime show while supporting a wider charitable cause.

'We promised a truly spectacular and unifying FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, and together with Global Citizen, we delivered,' Infantino said in a statement.

He thanked the performers, production crew and organisers before highlighting the event's charitable purpose.

According to FIFA, proceeds from the halftime show will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to education and sport for children in underserved communities around the world.

Infantino added that education remained a priority and said the event had successfully combined entertainment with an important global message.

World Cup Experience Gives Weight to Opinion

Rooney's verdict carried added weight given his experience on football's biggest stage.

The former Manchester United striker represented England at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups before retiring from professional football in 2021.

Since ending his playing career, Rooney has moved into management, including a spell in charge of Derby County.

His candid assessment of the FIFA World Cup halftime show quickly became one of the most talked-about moments after Spain's victory over Argentina, ensuring discussion about the final extended beyond the action on the pitch and into the future of entertainment at football's biggest tournament.