A gamer's signed agreement with his influencer wife makes hugs and kisses subject to his convenience during a planned 10-day Grand Theft Auto 6 gaming period, drawing criticism online. Julian Tay and Lisa Chan say the document was a shared joke, not a sign that gaming takes priority over their marriage.

The contract sets out conditions for affection and interruptions, with hugs, kisses, conversations and requests all subject to Tay's convenience. It also says questions, distractions and requests that can wait must be held until he completes a mission.

GTA 6 Agreement Sets Out Gaming Dates

Singaporean influencer Chan and her husband shared the signed document on Instagram on 18 October, ahead of the game's Singapore launch on 19 November.

The agreement allows Tay to play as much as he wants for 10 consecutive days, from 19 to 29 November. It also says the period would move if the game were delayed, ending 10 days after the new release date.

Alongside its provisions for affection and conversation, the document asks that Tay's playing time be respected without unnecessary interruptions. Questions, distractions and requests that can wait must be held until he completes a mission, while the agreement also allows him time to recover if he fails a mission or gets 'wasted' or 'busted' in the game.

Singapore gamer GETS WIFE TO SIGN GTA VI GAMING DEAL — 10 DAYS WITHOUT LIMITS



Blogger Julian Tay shared a video of his wife signing a tongue-in-cheek agreement pic.twitter.com/Z0YDSHWsbQ — RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2026

The agreement addresses in-game activities, including dating virtual characters and visiting strip clubs. It states that everything in the game is fictional and that Chan agrees to understand this. Tay is expected to follow the agreed terms, although the couple have emphasised that both understood the document as a joke.

Online Response Divides Over the Terms

Some commenters questioned what Chan would receive from the arrangement, with @ddarlin.nikki asking, 'What does she get?'. Another, @cmurrayphotos, focused on the couple's discussion of their plans, writing, 'Aye, at least the communication is on point'.

Others welcomed the presentation, with @alexleung767 commenting, 'You guys are so funny!!'. Julian's account, @juliantaytm, also directed interested viewers to the materials, writing, 'Link to the Presentation and contract are in my Bio!'.

Couple Say Their Relationship Comes First

Responding through their joint account, Chan and Tay said the agreement was made in jest and both were in on it. 'We love each other, and obviously, no video game is more important than our relationship,' they wrote.

They asked viewers not to judge their marriage from 'one photo and a silly gaming agreement', adding that they were happily married and enjoyed making light-hearted content together. Their response rejected the interpretation that the terms reflected a relationship in which gaming mattered more than their partner.

GTA 6 Preparations Include a Themed Gift

Chan also gave Tay a GTA-themed gift basket on 17 November, containing snacks and drinks for his gaming sessions. It included an illustration depicting the couple in the franchise's art style, with the present forming part of their preparations for the game's arrival.

Before presenting Chan with the agreement, Tay had given her an introduction to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, explaining its history, timeline and what to expect from the next instalment. He then handed her the contract, which subsequently became the focus of the couple's widely discussed Instagram post.