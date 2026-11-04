Kim Kardashian has fired back at critics of her legal ambitions, insisting that failing the California bar exam has not derailed her plans and declaring: 'Even if the outcome isn't what other people would want, I know more than all of them combined because I know the law.'

The reality star and businesswoman, 46, spoke on Monday on the red carpet at the New York premiere of the second series of Hulu drama All's Fair, in which she plays a divorce lawyer.

'I'm trying my hardest and learning so much.' Asked about the online reaction to her result, she said: 'I never really get embarrassed. I think it's embarrassing for people that don't try to study for the bar that would ever put me in an embarrassing situation.'

Retake Delayed Until 2027

Kardashian sat the California bar exam in July 2025 and revealed in November that year that she had failed. She said at the time that she was 'not a lawyer yet' and remained 'all in until I pass the bar'.

She is not expected to retake the exam until 2027. Speaking to People, she said she would 'take my time and wait until the moment is right, when I have some free time to focus on it'. She cited a schedule that includes running the shapewear brand Skims, filming The Kardashians and promoting All's Fair.

An unnamed source previously told Page Six that she was 'working nonstop as a single mum'. Kardashian has four children with the rapper Kanye West.

'It's not the end of the world, but no excuses, you just do better,' she said of the result. 'I don't think I could live with myself if I don't try again. I didn't come this far just to give up.'

The California exam is regarded as one of the most demanding in the US. It runs over two days and includes 200 multiple-choice questions, five one-hour essays and a 90-minute performance test, which simulates legal work.

Kardashian did not attend traditional law school. In 2019, she began the state's Law Office Study Program, an apprenticeship route that allows candidates to train under supervision instead of attending law school, and she completed it in May 2025. She passed the preliminary 'baby bar' in 2021 on her fourth attempt, having failed it three times.

Fiction, Reality and a Long-Term Legal Goal

The new series of All's Fair acknowledges her real-life result. In the trailer, her character, Los Angeles lawyer Allura Grant, jokes: 'I didn't pass on my first try.'

Kardashian said she had hoped to combine the two roles when the show was first discussed with its co-creator, Ryan Murphy. 'We said, "How cool would it be to play a lawyer on TV and play one in real life?"' she said, adding that she would 'never give up on that dream'.

Her co-star Sarah Paulson told People: 'She's going to be a great lawyer. She will.'

Kardashian's interest in the law has its roots in her work on criminal justice. She lobbied for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence and was granted clemency in 2018. Kardashian has said that result persuaded her to study law formally.

The second series of All's Fair began streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally on Wednesday.