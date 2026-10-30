Kim Kardashian is continuing her spree of wearing accessories linked to deceased celebrities.

After wearing items tied to Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe, the Skims mogul has turned her attention to Elizabeth Taylor.

The socialite sported a necklace and earring set from the late actress's collection, which she said she had previously seen, prompting reactions from fans.

Kim Kardashian Wore Jewellery From Late Elizabeth Taylor's Collection

The media personality took to social media to share the latest development in her press tour, revealing that she visited the Bulgari store in Rome to try on Taylor's renowned diamonds.

The fashion house told Kardashian that the jewels were a gift from Taylor's husband, Richard Burton, noting that taking them from its archives was not something it usually did.

However, the socialite told the team it was not her first encounter with the late actress's collection, recalling being 'lucky' to have a conversation with her about it before her passing and receiving access.

'When she passed away, I was brought into her home [and] shown her safe with all of her jewellery before they cleared it out,' Kardashian said in the Instagram video.

Wearing a white gown, Kardashian could barely contain her excitement when putting on the necklace. 'I am freaking out,' she told the camera.

She later called her stylist Law Roach to show off the glamorous accessory, crediting him with making the experience possible.

Kardashian saw the experience as an opportunity to connect with Taylor's legacy. 'Now I can start my year with this Elizabeth energy,' she said.

Critics Call Kim Kardashian a 'Poser' for Wearing Elizabeth Taylor's Jewellery

While the moment was extraordinary for Kardashian, social media users were less impressed, with some criticising her long-standing interest.

'She's got a thing for dead women,' said a user on X. Another user slammed her as a 'poser', adding, 'Elizabeth Taylor's iconic essence is not going to rub off on your family if you wear her things. Neither is Marilyn Monroe's.'

A third user said that it 'looks super cheap on her', while a fourth added, 'How to make a $6.5 million necklace look like trash.'

One other critic labelled the media personality a 'wannabe' who lacked her 'own style'.

Another claimed that Kardashian's interest had a deeper meaning. 'Her practice in witchcraft is so subtle,' they wrote. 'She loves to collect items from old icon Hollywood legends. She'll be beautiful forever.'

Other Dead Celebrities Kim Kardashian Borrowed Clothing From

Fans are starting to notice a pattern in Kim Kardashian's latest wardrobe choices.

In 2024, she rocked Princess Diana's famous cross necklace while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala. She bought the Attallah Cross necklace at a Sotheby's auction in 2023, with the event marking the first time she wore it.

Kardashian's wearing of the royal necklace drew criticism because of the way she styled it. A critic blasted her, saying, 'Purely tone deaf, uneducated narcissistic unattractive brain.'

She also faced backlash for wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown at the 2022 Met Gala. Following the event, she was also accused of damaging the historic garment.

The gown, which was acquired by the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum for $4.8 million (£3.59 million), reportedly had missing crystals, loose threads and an expanded zipper area.

However, Kim Kardashian denied the accusations, insisting the dress was handled carefully and only worn for a few minutes.

Ripley's also disputed the damage claims, maintaining that the dress was returned in the same condition as it was received.

Kim Kardashian Joins Production of Elizabeth Taylor Docuseries

While Kardashian continues to face criticism over her use of deceased Hollywood stars' memorabilia, she has also pursued projects celebrating Taylor's life and influence.

In 2024, she joined as an executive producer on a three-part documentary titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

The show examines Taylor's acting craft and how she set the pattern for today's celebrities, changing how audiences relate to stars.

Kardashian gushed about the project, saying she admires Taylor and how she stayed true to herself while setting the standard for the next generation.