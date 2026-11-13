Ebro Darden has questioned whether the reported tension between Usher and Chris Brown is a 'marketing hustle,' suggesting ticket sales could explain the cancellation of two stadium concerts on their joint R&B Tour.

His comments concern the cancelled 16 November performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the 6 December show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The cancellations were reported after Ticketmaster listings marked the two shows as cancelled, but no explanation from the artists accompanied them.

The broadcaster's remarks aired on the 11 November episode of The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show and attracted further coverage on 12 November. His explanation remains speculation, rather than a confirmed account of why the concerts were cancelled.

Ebro Questions the Feud Narrative

During the discussion, Darden expressed scepticism about reports that the singers had fallen out over when to begin an Atlanta concert.

The reported disagreement concerned their 5 November appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brown allegedly wanted to delay the start because traffic and street closures had prevented some fans from arriving, while Usher reportedly preferred to proceed as scheduled.

Darden questioned whether that explanation accounted for tensions between two performers with extensive touring experience. He suggested that publicity around a disagreement could instead help generate interest in the tour.

'I think this cancellation may have something to do with ticket sales,' he said.

Co-host Peter Rosenberg also questioned demand for the additional performances, arguing that the tour may have expanded beyond the number of tickets audiences were willing to buy. Neither host presented verified sales figures establishing that this caused the cancellations.

Los Angeles and Miami Dates Removed

The cancelled SoFi Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium performances were additional dates, rather than the only concerts scheduled in those markets.

Their removal brought the number of cancelled concerts to six among the eight performances added to the tour in August. That distinction matters: the changes affected particular dates and did not amount to an announcement that the entire joint tour had ended.

Ticketmaster indicated that affected ticket holders would receive refunds. Fans with bookings for other performances should check their individual event listing, because a cancellation at one venue or on one date does not establish that another concert has also been withdrawn.

For audiences, the immediate consequence is the loss of a scheduled performance. For the artists, the unanswered question is why those particular dates were removed. The ticketing notices confirmed the cancellations without resolving the competing explanations circulating around them.

Shared Stage Complicates Reports of Tension

The singers subsequently appeared together during their final Atlanta performance, with Brown referring to Usher as his brother. That public interaction followed reports that their relationship remained strained.

Their appearance together does not establish what happened privately. It also does not substantiate the suggestion that reports of a disagreement were deliberately manufactured to promote the tour.

Darden's comments introduce a new interpretation of the cancellations, but the distinction between commentary and confirmed information remains central. The two stadium dates were cancelled; the proposed connection to weak ticket sales has not been confirmed by either artist.

The same applies to the alleged feud. Public appearances and competing accounts offer fragments of the story, while the singers' reasons for removing the performances remain undisclosed in the statements reviewed.