Megyn Kelly has branded Nicole Kidman's Vogue Australia photographs 'inappropriate' and questioned whether artificial intelligence was used to alter them, while the actress reflects on ageing at 59 in the accompanying interview.

The broadcaster criticised Kidman's Chanel styling during The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, 30 October 2026, likening some of the outfits to clothes worn by her teenage daughter and suggesting the star should dress more in line with her age.

The November 2026 Vogue Australia cover story appeared online on 23 October, ahead of its scheduled print release on 2 November. In the shoot Kidman, 59, wore black crop tops, sequinned jeans and Chanel hats.

Photographer Lachlan Bailey shot the editorial, which was styled by Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera. The interview ran alongside the images and explored Kidman's career, her early struggles in Hollywood and her changing relationship with her appearance.

Kelly's 'Ick Factor' Verdict on Vogue Shoot

Kelly, 55, objected to the actress's youthful outfits, comparing them with fashion she associates with much younger women.

According to OK!, Kelly described the photographs as 'inappropriate' and said they gave viewers an 'ick factor'. She also repeatedly referred to Kidman as 60, although the Oscar-winning actress was 59 when the comments were made.

Her criticism extended beyond clothing choices when she raised the possibility that artificial intelligence had been used to alter Kidman's appearance.

'There were allegations they used AI to make her look younger', Kelly said during the programme. She did not specify who had made those allegations or offer evidence that artificial intelligence was involved.

Kelly also suggested that the photographs had undergone extensive digital retouching, although the production methods used for the images have not been independently established.

Conventional photographic retouching and AI-generated alterations involve different processes, and Kelly's observations do not establish how the magazine's photographs were edited.

The commentator went on to speculate about Kidman's appearance and possible cosmetic treatments. Her remarks were not supported by medical evidence or confirmation from the actress and reflected Kelly's personal assessment rather than established information about Kidman's cosmetic or medical history.

Her objections centred on two issues: whether the actress's fashion choices were appropriate for her age, and whether any form of advanced image editing, including AI, was used on the pictures, which remains unsubstantiated.

The Chanel outfits featured cropped silhouettes, embellished denim and prominent designer headwear. The styling formed part of a fashion editorial rather than an account of Kidman's everyday appearance.

Whether the clothes suited Kidman is ultimately a matter of individual taste. Questions about artificial intelligence, meanwhile, require evidence beyond a television commentator's impression of the finished images.

Kidman on Height, Hollywood and Holding Her Nerve

While Kelly questioned Kidman's styling, the actress offered a different perspective on ageing in her accompanying Vogue Australia interview.

The feature included questions from prominent figures, including Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Their conversations explored Kidman's career, personal experiences and lessons from decades in the entertainment industry.

Asked about an obstacle she had encountered when younger, Kidman discussed how her height initially affected her acting opportunities.

'My height was an obstacle', she recalled, explaining that she was taller than her classmates and had faced restrictions early in her career.

Standing approximately five feet eleven inches tall, Kidman said she had been considered too tall to appear opposite certain leading men. She recalled being told that her height could limit the roles available to her.

The situation eventually changed as she became an established leading actress. Once she secured a role first, productions had to accommodate her height rather than requiring her to fit existing expectations.

Kidman also reflected on entering the entertainment industry at 14 and surviving its changing demands. She expressed pride in reaching a position where she could support other artists and help finance projects.

Her interview also touched on younger performers, including singer Adéla, who released a song named after her. Kidman described supporting emerging artists as an important part of her professional life.

More personally, the actress acknowledged that reaching her late fifties had brought a different relationship with her appearance.

As reported by The Nightly, Kidman said she had become more accepting of herself, despite occasionally feeling uncertain about how others perceived her.

'I think I'm just more comfortable in my own skin right now', she told Vogue Australia.

Kidman described arriving at that feeling at 59 as unexpected, expressing relief that she had finally reached a greater sense of personal comfort. The remarks appeared in an interview published just one week before Kelly publicly criticised her appearance.