OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has found a way to give fans access to her X-rated content without being physically present, launching an artificial intelligence-powered sex twin that offers personalised chats, explicit photos and videos for $9.99 (£7.46). The 25-year-old British model has created a digital version of herself, called Lily AI, which mimics her appearance and voice, allowing subscribers to interact with a virtual replica rather than the real woman.

Lily Phillips' AI Sex Twin Offers Personalised X-Rated Experiences

Developed by erotic AI platform OhChat, Lily AI costs $9.99 (£7.46) and offers subscribers personalised sexual chats, photos, videos, voice messages and live cam calls. It mimics Phillips' appearance, voice and personality, using real-time data to keep the digital replica updated.

Phillips described it as an extension of herself that allows fans to interact with her when she is unavailable. 'There are only so many hours in the day, and I can't personally be available to everyone all the time,' she said, adding that subscribers can also enjoy a feature called 'Pornstar Mode'.

Why Phillips Created an AI Version of Herself

The launch comes as adult entertainment creators explore artificial intelligence to expand their businesses and offer more personalised experiences to paying audiences.

For Phillips, the digital twin provides another way to engage with fans without requiring her to personally respond to every message or request.

She said the aim was to reproduce her playful side, humour and speaking style while acknowledging that AI cannot fully capture her real-life personality.

'I'd describe her as a very good interpretation of me,' Phillips explained.

The model also stressed that her virtual counterpart should not be mistaken for an exact replacement. She said people follow creators because of their real lives and personalities, something an AI-generated character cannot completely reproduce.

Phillips Warns Fans Against Falling in Love With AI Twin

Despite offering intimate interactions, Phillips said Lily AI is intended for entertainment rather than genuine romantic relationships.

She urged subscribers to recognise that the digital version is artificial intelligence and cannot share real experiences, make commitments or develop a relationship in the same way as a human being.

'If someone meant it seriously, I'd want them to understand that she's AI and can't share a real relationship or make a commitment,' she said.

Phillips added that interactions should remain enjoyable while maintaining a clear distinction between the virtual character and the person behind it.

OnlyFans Star Raises Consent Concerns Over AI Deepfakes

Phillips also addressed concerns surrounding AI-generated replicas, particularly when someone's likeness is reproduced without permission.

She distinguished her authorised digital twin from deepfake pornography, arguing that choosing to create an AI version of herself is fundamentally different from having someone use her face, body or voice without consent.

'Consent and transparency are essential to me,' she said, adding that being a public figure or working in adult entertainment does not permit others to misuse someone's identity.

Phillips previously attracted international attention after claiming to have slept with 1,113 men in a single day. Her latest venture adds another dimension to her online adult entertainment career as creators explore AI-powered replicas to reach and engage with their audiences.