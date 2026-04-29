US President Donald Trump drew online ridicule after sharing a personal story about his late mother during an official White House event welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 28 April.

Speaking during the royal visit, the US president said his late mother Mary had once admired Charles when he was younger, describing the future king in affectionate terms.

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Light-Hearted Anecdote at State Reception Sparks Mixed Online Reactions

The comments were made during a high-profile White House reception marking the British monarch's visit to the United States. Reuters reported that the White House also posted a photo of Trump and Charles together with the caption, 'TWO KINGS,' a message that soon drew criticism from some observers who viewed it as overly self-congratulatory and inconsistent with democratic traditions.

'My mom had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? Amazing, I wonder what she's thinking right now,' Trump told the 77-year-old British monarch. Trump also recalled how his mother felt for the royals, sharing that she also called Charles 'cute.' 'She really did love the [royal] family. But I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles. He's so cute.'

He added that his late mother, who moved to the United States in 1930 when she was 18, also admired Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 'Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is,' he shared.

NOW: King Charles gets a laugh at the White House State Dinner.



"I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year."



"And I'm sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real… pic.twitter.com/0V2HdHvi44 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2026

While some online reactions mocked the anecdote, others saw it as a light-hearted attempt to personalise the event. According to coverage of the ceremony, Charles smiled during the exchange, and the gathering otherwise proceeded with ceremonial greetings, speeches, and a state dinner hosted by the president and Melania Trump, per The New York Post.

Royal Visit Overshadowed by Internet Reaction

The visit itself carried diplomatic significance, as King Charles III became only the second British monarch to address a joint session of Congress where he emphasised the historic relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

His address to Congress, which was described as a measured speech that combined two issues he has strongly supported, was aimed at marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, per Los Angeles Times.

'I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,' the king remarked.

He stressed that 'America's words carry weight and meaning,' adding that its actions 'matter even more.' In his written address, the king urged Republican lawmakers to continue backing Ukraine and to uphold the United States' role in NATO, an alliance that Trump has frequently criticised.

Spontaneous Comment Draws Attention Away from Diplomatic Message

Still, much of the online conversation centred less on policy and more on Trump's unscripted remarks. The moment added to a long-running pattern in which ceremonial events involving Trump often generate viral attention because of off-the-cuff comments rather than official announcements.

For supporters, the anecdote showed Trump's casual style and willingness to depart from formal scripts. For critics, it was another example of personal theatrics overshadowing state business. Either way, the exchange ensured that the royal dinner became a trending topic far beyond Washington.