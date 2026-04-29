Donald Trump's swollen ankles were again visible 'bursting' over his shoes in Washington on Tuesday, as the 79-year-old US president hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Oval Office during the second day of their state visit.

The news came after months of scrutiny of Trump's lower legs, which first drew widespread attention in July when photographs from the FIFA Club World Cup showed his ankles markedly enlarged above his shoes. Those pictures prompted questions about whether the president was struggling with an underlying medical problem, questions that have not entirely gone away despite repeated assurances from the White House that his health is sound.

In the latest images from the Oval Office, Trump is seen sitting side by side with King Charles. The contrast between the two men's ankles is hard to miss. While the king's appear unremarkable in tailored black shoes, Trump's look swollen and tightly pressed against the leather, the top of his socks almost disappearing into the puffiness around his ankles.

You should really stop lying to yourself..



We see Trump is barely existing based on many photos

Swollen Ankles, bruises

Falls down often etc. pic.twitter.com/5bGIrBKQBr — Lilith52323 (@harr24641) April 29, 2026

This is not an isolated incident. Since the summer, Trump's bulging ankles and visibly bloated feet have been photographed at several high-profile meetings with world leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Each appearance has triggered a familiar cycle: pictures circulate online, speculation spikes, then aides move to quell concern.

Chronic Vein Condition Cited as Cause of Swollen Ankles

Back in July, after the first wave of scrutiny over his swollen ankles, the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a regular briefing that staff had noticed swelling in the president's legs, prompting a check-up with his doctor.

That evaluation, she said, led to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which the leg veins do not efficiently return blood to the heart. Instead, blood pools in the lower limbs, often causing swelling around the ankles and calves.

White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella tried to take some of the heat out of the story at the time, describing the diagnosis as 'benign and common.' He stressed that tests found 'no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease,' two far more serious circulatory problems that can increase the risk of blood clots and stroke.

Trump's July assessment with Barbabella followed his annual physical in April 2025 and was not, according to officials, triggered by any acute incident. The president then underwent another medical exam in October, which the White House has presented as routine.

Oval Office Optics Keep Trump's Health in the Frame

In public, Trump has tried to bat away the chatter. In January, he told The Wall Street Journal that his 'health is perfect' and acknowledged that he had experimented with compression socks to manage the swelling in his ankles. He quickly abandoned them, he said, because he did not like wearing them.

It is an almost characteristic response from a president who has always been acutely aware of how he looks on camera, and yet the new Oval Office images suggest he has made peace with the fact that his ankles will continue to be scrutinised. There is no sign he has adjusted his footwear or tailoring to conceal the swelling more effectively.

The result is that Trump's swollen ankles have become an oddly persistent visual motif of his presidency, reappearing in photographs from summits, handshakes and now a high-stakes royal visit. Each time, the same question hovers in the background: if the condition is as harmless as officials claim, why does it look so striking?

Medical specialists not involved in Trump's care have generally urged caution about drawing conclusions from photographs alone. Chronic venous insufficiency can certainly cause the sort of swelling seen in the images, but it is usually managed with lifestyle measures, leg elevation and compression garments. Without access to the president's full medical records, outside experts are left to speculate from afar — something responsible doctors are reluctant to do.

The White House, for its part, has stuck to its script. Barbabella's description of the condition as 'benign and common' has been repeated whenever the subject resurfaces. Officials have not suggested that Trump's work or schedule has been limited in any way by his leg problems, and there has been no official indication of more serious cardiovascular disease.

Even so, the drip-feed of images maintains a low-level pressure. Voters may not understand the finer points of venous circulation, but they recognise when a leader looks uncomfortable in his own shoes. That perception of physical vulnerability is amplified by a second, unrelated visual cue that has become familiar over recent months.

Donald Trump raised eyebrows when his right hand appeared mysteriously "swollen and discolored" as he greeted Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House, just two days after surviving another assassination attempt. Link below for details.… pic.twitter.com/Ohka1CyudZ — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 29, 2026

Photographs have repeatedly shown a large, dark bruise on Trump's right hand, often concealed under what appears to be heavy make-up. The marking has appeared frequently enough to be noticed by photographers and commentators. The White House has attributed it to the sheer volume of handshakes combined with the high daily dose of aspirin Trump is said to take, which can make bruising more likely.

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However, during King Charles's visit, the president was also seen with a bruise on his left hand. Officials have not expanded on their earlier explanation, and there is no independent confirmation of the cause. As with his swollen ankles, definitive answers about the bruising remain behind the opaque curtain of presidential medical privacy.

For now, the official line is that the US president is in good health, that his swollen ankles are the cosmetic face of a common vein condition, and that the bruises on his hands have prosaic origins. The images from the Oval Office tell their own story, though, and they are likely to keep Trump's health on the public radar whether the White House likes it or not.