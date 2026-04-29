US President Donald Trump's health has come under fresh scrutiny after he was photographed in Washington on Tuesday with what observers said looked like heavy makeup covering discoloured skin on both hands during a state banquet for King Charles and Queen Camilla. The suggestion that the president used cosmetics to conceal bruising gained traction after journalist Aaron Rupar shared images from the event on X, prompting renewed speculation about Trump's condition.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla at a lavish White House dinner during the monarch's four day visit to the United States. The trip was intended to showcase the resilience of US UK ties and included a speech from King Charles at the banquet. Away from the formal toasts, however, close up photographs appeared to show an unusual, almost caked texture on the US president's hands when the light caught them at certain angles.

Trump Health Speculation Rekindled By Close-Up Hand Photos

The latest round of speculation centres on close up images of Trump's hands that circulated online after the banquet. In at least one photograph, the skin on the back of his left hand appears unusually even in tone, with a flat, matte finish that looks markedly different from the exposed skin near his wrist.

'Trump's right hand has been in bad shape for a long time now, but this picture taken today shows discolouration on the back of his left hand,' Aaron Rupar wrote on X as he posted the photos.

Trump's right hand has been in bad shape for a long time now, but this picture taken today shows discoloration on the back of his *left* hand



(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/J8kG9ou8yh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

By Wednesday, Rupar went further, telling followers that 'both of Trump's hands were covered with makeup to cover up discolouration during his dinner with King Charles yesterday'. No cosmetic product has been identified, and the White House has not commented on the specific allegation that makeup was used to hide bruising.

both of Trump's hands were covered with makeup to cover up discoloration during his dinner with King Charles yesterday



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/7ULaTHov3g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

The visual contrast prompted a rush of posts from users examining the images for clues. One pointed to Melania Trump's outfit on the night, noting that the First Lady wore striking white gloves, a detail some online commentators later folded into their own theories.

'Her white gloves weren't about to touch his makeup hands. Poor lady had to deal with decades of cheeto dust bronzer and now this,' one X user wrote, turning a question about Trump's appearance into another jab at the couple's highly scrutinised public image.

Long-Running Questions Over Bruising

The renewed focus on Trump's hands did not emerge in isolation. For months, photographs have shown dark patches and bruising on the president's skin, particularly on his right hand. Those images have fuelled repeated waves of online speculation, even as the administration has offered a relatively simple explanation.

The White House, and Trump himself, have previously said the bruising is linked to the high dose aspirin regimen he takes. On Air Force One in January, Trump told reporters he had hit his hand and said the blood thinning effect of his medication made him more prone to visible bruises.

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Then, in July 2025, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition, which is common in older adults, can cause vein related issues that may help explain marks on the hands. At the time, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to draw a clear line under more dramatic rumours.

She said tests had shown 'no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease' and that Trump's results were 'within normal limits'. The message was straightforward: there may be visible signs of ageing and strain, but nothing pointing to a serious underlying cardiovascular crisis.

Against that backdrop, the makeup claims land differently. One reading is that Trump simply wanted to cover a cosmetic blemish before an event likely to be photographed from every angle. Another is that the images will deepen questions about why any extra concealment was needed if the bruising had already been dismissed as benign.

There is no new medical bulletin attached to the photographs, and no doctor is quoted here offering an updated assessment. What exists instead are pictures, a journalist's interpretation and a fresh burst of public guesswork.

King Charles Visit Puts Trump's Image Under Extra Pressure

The timing of the latest speculation is awkward for the White House. King Charles and Queen Camilla's four day visit is unfolding at a delicate moment in US UK relations, and every image from the trip is being examined for political as well as personal meaning.

President Trump's relationship with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has deteriorated over recent months, particularly as European allies have resisted deeper military engagement. Trump has reacted badly to that reluctance and has even threatened to revoke NATO membership in response.

In that climate, even a close up of the president's hands can become part of a wider argument about stamina, control and presentation. The sight of Trump appearing to rely on thick coverage while hosting an ailing monarch is bound to feed commentary far beyond the banquet itself.

Whether the marks on Trump's hands amount to anything more than the visible effects of age, aspirin and fragile veins is something only his doctors and inner circle can answer with certainty. Until there is greater clarity, the photographs from King Charles's visit are likely to remain suspended between legitimate curiosity and pure speculation.