What was intended to be a night of celebration at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) at the Washington Hilton descended into pandemonium after a gunman breached security in an attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet.

The Secret Service rushed high-profile figures to safety and apprehended the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and an array of knives. Allen has since been charged with the attempted assassination of the President, along with the interstate transportation of firearms with intent to commit a felony.

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Yet amid the evacuation, another scramble unfolded, this time for expensive bottles of wine. As the 2,500 guests were instructed to evacuate the venue—effectively postponing the gala—many were seen grabbing bottles of wine before fleeing, as seen in a video that has taken over the internet this week. A WHCD producer has broken his silence after the incident and revealed that the bottles cost $76 (around £57) each.

Guests Seize Wine Amid Evacuation

After authorities have secured the venue, an evacuation of the ballroom has begun. But despite the ongoing threat, attendees of the annual dinner seemed to have another priority.

In a viral video, guests in formal attire were seen grabbing unopened bottles of wine and champagne from their tables, with some even taking selfies with the bottles in their hands. One was filmed leaving with two bottles in hand.

The wine in question, a Willamette Valley pinot noir, had been a point of significant logistical pride for the event organisers. The disappearance of the stock has sparked a wave of criticism online, with social media users contrasting the actions of the attendees with the life-threatening situation.

So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is!

Repugnant! pic.twitter.com/IlLlmdciXV — TeslaBoomerPapa (@TeslaBoomerPapa) April 26, 2026

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Producer Speaks Out

Peter Girnus, senior coordinating producer for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), addressed the incident in a lengthy X post. Girnus, who has worked on eleven of these dinners, revealed the sheer scale of the theft that occurred amidst the evacuation. He noted that of the 188 bottles placed across 94 tables, 147 remain unaccounted for.

'I can tell you the per-bottle cost because I negotiated it down from $89 to $76,' Girnus stated, highlighting that the total value of the missing wine at Association cost was $11,172 (£8,268) or roughly $29,000 (£21,460) at restaurant markup.

Girnus described seeing one network correspondent clutching a bottle in each hand while navigating the exit in heels. Another guest was observed checking the vintage of a bottle before deciding to take it, an act Girnus described as 'editorial judgment under pressure.' The producer remarked that the guests seemed 'interrupted' rather than fearful, treating the evacuation as a logistical inconvenience to their evening plans rather than a security emergency.

I am a senior coordinating producer for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. I have worked eleven of these. I was backstage at the Washington Hilton when the shots were fired.



The first thing I heard was not the gunfire. It was glass.



A champagne flute hit the… pic.twitter.com/Y8rEAdqROZ — Peter Girnus 🦅 (@gothburz) April 27, 2026

He concluded, 'A free press for a free people. The press is free. The wine was $76 a bottle. They took it anyway.'

As reported by The Economic Times, the viral videos have fuelled a debate over the ethics of the attendees, with critics labelling the behaviour 'repugnant' while others argued the wine was already paid for as part of the ticket price.