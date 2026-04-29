Donald Trump's left hand appeared badly bruised and discoloured as he welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House in Washington on Monday, prompting a fresh wave of speculation about the 79-year-old president's health and whether his team is trying to conceal it with make-up.

For context, Donald Trump has repeatedly been photographed over the past year with dark marks on the backs of his hands, an unusual pattern for any world leader constantly in front of cameras. The latest images, taken as the King began a four-day state visit to the United States, immediately circulated on X and other platforms, where critics and armchair medics alike lined up to offer their own diagnoses and, in some cases, outright insults. None of those theories is confirmed, and much of what is being suggested online remains conjecture that should be treated with caution.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, met with President Donald Trump at the White House and all eyes were on their hands. https://t.co/XBT6h26jCr pic.twitter.com/tLtxUgTM5r — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) April 28, 2026

What is clear is that the pictures show Trump extending his left hand, mottled with purplish discolouration, as he greeted the monarch on the South Lawn. Close-up shots appear to show what some observers believed to be foundation or concealer over the worst of the bruising, a detail that only fed the sense that something was being hidden. One viral clip also caught Trump turning away from Melania Trump at a solemn moment, an interaction that critics described as inappropriate, though the context and intent are harder to judge from a few seconds of footage.

close up look at back of Trump's right hand today



(Chris Jackson/Getty) pic.twitter.com/FsUfvESROr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

Social Media Piles In On Donald Trump's 'Rotting' Hands

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Independent journalist Aaron Rupar was among the first to flag the new photographs of Donald Trump's hand, posting a zoomed-in image and noting that while Trump's right hand had 'been in bad shape for a long time,' the left now also showed significant discolouration.

Replies to Rupar's post quickly abandoned restraint. 'He's getting IV drugs. 100%. What kind, is the question. A White House reporter should just ask him that question,' one user claimed, according to the Mirror US. There is no evidence for that assertion, and the White House has not confirmed any intravenous treatment.

President Donald Trump’s left hand appeared to be bruised and discolored on Monday as he greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the start of their four-day state visit in Washington, D.C., sparking health concerns. https://t.co/UAMGIBkdb7 pic.twitter.com/jXTfvK2INu — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) April 27, 2026

Another user opted for lurid imagery rather than medical speculation, writing that Trump had 'that unique condition of both rotting from the inside out and rotting from the outside in,' likening him to 'that pumpkin you left out in the summer sun which is all shrivelled and has bugs all over it.' A third person suggested the president receives 'monthly medical treatments of some kind that require an IV in his hand.'

None of these claims is backed by medical records or official documentation. They are online opinions, often from vocal opponents of the president, and they reflect the intensely personalised way Trump's health has become part of the political argument around him.

Trump tried to do the "tug-of-war" handshake with King Charles III, but the King showed him who's the boss. pic.twitter.com/0eItdM58AM — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) April 28, 2026

The bruising itself is not new. Since returning to the White House last year, Donald Trump has been photographed multiple times with dark patches on one or both hands. Each time, critics have raised the same questions, and each time his team has offered a benign explanation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously insisted there is nothing sinister behind the marks, describing Trump as a 'man of the people' whose hands simply show the strain of constant contact. 'President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,' she said last year.

Trump's right hand has been in bad shape for a long time now, but this picture taken today shows discoloration on the back of his *left* hand



(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/J8kG9ou8yh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

On a separate occasion in January, the White House said a particularly visible bruise had come from the president 'clipping' his hand on a table before the World Economic Forum. The administration has not yet issued a fresh explanation for the latest discolouration seen during the King's visit, and journalists at Monday's ceremonies were not heard putting the question directly to Trump.

Royal Optics, Political Tensions And Donald Trump's Behaviour

The bruising row unfolded against the backdrop of a carefully choreographed diplomatic moment. King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Washington on Monday morning, where they were greeted by children from British military families based in the US and treated to performances of both national anthems by an American military ensemble.

the hands of both King Charles and Trump are in pretty bad shape today



(Mandel Ngan and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/1DwL3kZGnV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

The royal programme is packed. Alongside a state dinner at the White House, Charles is scheduled to address Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The couple will travel to New York to meet families affected by the 11 September attacks, then on to a national park in Virginia for engagements with Native American communities.

Many in London and Washington hope the visit will help reset what have at times been strained US–UK relations. Yet even before the King's aircraft touched down, the optics were complicated by domestic British unease over Donald Trump himself.

Here’s a discolored area on the back of Donald Trump's right hand seems to be getting larger and approaching his fingers.



This photo was taken today as he spoke to reporters in Florida. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty) pic.twitter.com/6Jh9Nvj1ek — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 25, 2026

Earlier this month, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to cancel the state visit entirely, describing Trump as a 'dangerous and corrupt gangster' and arguing that his unpredictable behaviour made such honours inappropriate at a time of heightened tensions with Iran. The government pressed ahead regardless.

That decision now sits alongside images of a president whose hands have become a Rorschach test for political feeling. Supporters accept the official line: a busy 79-year-old shaking a few too many hands and occasionally banging into tables. Detractors see something darker and perhaps literally hidden under make-up.

the back of Trump's right hand is swollen and discolored as he poses for pictures with King Charles pic.twitter.com/M9VcUEC2Sl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

At this stage, there is no independent medical confirmation of any underlying condition, nor proof that the bruises are caused by IV lines or serious illness. Until the White House provides more detailed information, the photographs of Donald Trump's mottled hand will remain exactly what they are: suggestive, ambiguous, and heavily projected upon by a deeply divided audience.