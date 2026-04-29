US President Donald Trump has seized on a newly published genealogy claim that places him somewhere inside Britain's sprawling royal family tree, declaring he may need a word with King Charles III about Buckingham Palace.

The timing, with the British monarch sitting in Washington as Trump's guest, made the joke impossible to ignore.

Trump Leans Into Royal Family as King Charles' 15th Distant Cousin

The US president reacted on Truth Social after a Daily Mail report argued that he and King Charles III are 15th cousins through a shared Scottish ancestor, John Stewart, the 3rd Earl of Lennox.

'Wow, that's nice. I've always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!! I'll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!' Trump wrote, amplifying a story that landed in the middle of Charles and Queen Camilla's high-profile state visit to the United States.

Trump has never hidden his fascination with monarchy, ceremony and inherited status, so the response was entirely on brand. But what makes this striking is not the genealogy itself. It is how readily the White House folded on X the royal narrative into the broader optics of the visit, which has already been heavy on symbolism and choreographed warmth.

Only hours after Trump's post, the White House circulated imagery of the president with Charles under the caption 'TWO KINGS', a line that drew immediate criticism given Trump's long-running taste for regal self-comparisons.

The Scottish Link Behind The Headline

According to the Daily Mail's commissioned family tree analysis, both men descend from the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a 16th-century Scottish nobleman and great-grandson of James II of Scotland.

One branch of that bloodline fed directly into British monarchy. The Earl's grandson, Lord Darnley, married Mary, Queen of Scots, and their son became James I of England, laying part of the dynastic foundation that eventually leads to the House of Windsor and Charles.

The other line moved far away from palaces. Through Lady Helen Stewart and later Scottish clan descendants, the family tree reaches Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, Trump's Scottish-born mother, who emigrated to the United States in 1930 and married Fred Trump. That is the ancestral corridor through which the president is now being described as Charles's distant cousin.

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The genealogical claim is plausible enough. It is also less exclusive than the headline suggests.

Genealogy experts have long noted that once family lines are traced back 15 or more generations, the number of shared ancestors expands dramatically.

Meanwhile, online reaction reflected that scepticism, with many pointing out that a 15th-cousin connection places Trump in a category occupied by millions of people with European ancestry, not a private royal club.

That does not make the story false. It does make Trump's delight more revealing than the research itself.

A Carefully Managed State Visit Gets A Trump Twist

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the US for a four-day state visit that British officials hope will reinforce a strained but necessary transatlantic relationship.

Trump has publicly praised Charles as 'a fantastic person' and 'a fighter', while the King has attended the trip to emphasise democratic institutions, the Anglo-American alliance and constitutional order.

Trump also revisited his long-professed affection for the Royal Family, again speaking fondly of his late mother's admiration for British royals and of his own positive relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.