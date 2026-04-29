Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after appearing to cut short a handshake involving Queen Camilla to greet members of his own cabinet, triggering accusations of a royal snub during a high profile White House event.

The incident unfolded during the official visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Washington, where both nations aimed to reinforce their long standing alliance.

Awkward Handshake Moment

As guests lined up for greetings, Trump was seen stepping ahead while Camilla was mid handshake, redirecting his attention towards members of his administration. The moment, brief but noticeable, quickly circulated online, with critics accusing the president of breaching basic diplomatic etiquette.

Observers noted that such ceremonies are typically governed by strict protocol, especially when involving senior royals. Interrupting a greeting, even unintentionally, is widely viewed as a misstep in formal settings.

While the White House did not comment on the specific moment, footage of the exchange fuelled intense reaction across social media platforms.

State Visit Meant to Show Unity Overshadowed by Gaffe

The visit itself was carefully staged, complete with ceremonial honours and symbolic gestures. British flags lined the streets near the White House, and the event featured a formal welcome with music, military displays, and speeches celebrating the 'special relationship' between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted the royal couple before escorting them through a series of engagements, including a private meeting and a garden reception attended by senior political figures.

Guests included high ranking officials and lawmakers from both sides, all gathered to highlight cooperation despite underlying tensions over international issues.

However, the handshake moment quickly became the dominant talking point, overshadowing much of the intended message of unity.

Trump cuts in front of Queen Camilla to shake some hands pic.twitter.com/Oa4wRpk72x — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 29, 2026

Reaction to the incident was swift and sharply divided. Critics described the moment as disrespectful, pointing to the importance of observing royal protocol during such high level engagements.

Some commentators argued that the move reflected a broader pattern of unconventional behaviour, while others dismissed it as an overblown reaction to a minor slip.

Online forums and social platforms were flooded with commentary, ranging from humour to outright condemnation. One user described the scene as 'a rush to take centre stage,' while another suggested it was simply a case of poor timing rather than deliberate intent.

Supporters of Trump, meanwhile, defended him by arguing that he prioritised greeting his own officials as host of the event, suggesting the criticism was exaggerated.

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Royal Visit Continues

Despite the controversy, the broader visit continued without disruption. King Charles and Queen Camilla proceeded with scheduled engagements, including cultural events and meetings designed to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The first lady and the queen also took part in a separate programme, engaging with students and exploring educational initiatives that highlighted technological innovation.

Analysts noted that such diplomatic visits often include moments that attract disproportionate attention, particularly when captured on camera.

Still, the incident has reignited discussion about the importance of protocol and perception in international diplomacy. Even small gestures can carry weight on the global stage, especially when involving figures as prominent as Trump and the British Royal Family.