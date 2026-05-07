Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida on allegations connected to drug trafficking, according to official records and reporting from multiple outlets. The arrest adds another legal challenge for the artist, whose real name is Bill Kapri, and comes amid an ongoing investigation linked to earlier incidents in 2025.

Authorities booked the 28-year-old into the Orange County Corrections Department, where he is currently being held without bond. Reports indicate he is facing a felony charge of trafficking MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly known for its stimulant and hallucinogenic effects, per The Independent.

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MGMA trafficking is classified in Florida as a first-degree felony, which is punishable by a required minimum of three years in prison along with a $50,000 (approximately £37,000) fine.

Arrest Tied to 2025 Probe as Defence Team Questions Strength of Case

The case is believed to stem from a November 2025 incident in the Orlando area, where law enforcement responded to an investigation involving a vehicle search.

According to reporting, the arrest is connected to evidence gathered during that earlier operation, though Kodak Black was not directly present in the vehicle at the time of the search.

Legal representatives for the rapper have described the arrest as part of a 'coordinated surrender,' suggesting that the latest developments are tied to an ongoing case rather than a new, isolated incident. His attorney has also argued that the trafficking allegation is legally weak and intends to challenge the charge in court.

'We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed,' Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black's lawyer, told TMZ.

Kodak Black Arrest Sparks Renewed Scrutiny Over Legal History As Court Date Remains Unset

While officials continue their investigation, the circumstances surrounding the arrest have drawn attention due to the rapper's prior legal history. Kodak Black has previously faced multiple drug-related charges and other criminal cases over the years, making his latest arrest part of a pattern of legal difficulties that followed his career.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri and was born and raised in South Florida, was arrested on a felony drug trafficking charge in Orange County. pic.twitter.com/y2DjmNnJiM — PartiKing (@parti_king) May 7, 2026

Social media reaction has been swift, with discussions focusing on both the details of the case and the implications of the trafficking charge. Some users have questioned the strength of the evidence reported so far, while others have pointed to the artist's repeated run-ins with the law as context for the arrest.

Authorities have not yet confirmed when Kodak Black will next appear in court, and the investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors review the evidence tied to the 2025 incident.

Kodak Black: Career Snapshot and Legal History

Kodak Black, born Bill Kapri in Florida, rose to prominence in the mid-2010s after gaining attention through early mixtapes and online releases that helped establish him as a breakout voice in Southern hip-hop. His early success was followed by a rapid rise in mainstream visibility, supported by charting singles and commercially successful projects that positioned him as a major figure in rap music.

Kodak Black was just arrested for drug possession, now this video of him sitting in the middle of the road eating chicken while fully tweaked out makes more sense 😂 pic.twitter.com/Utz8vAU2dz — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) May 7, 2026

His legal history includes a series of arrests and convictions involving weapons, drug-related allegations, and other criminal charges dating back to his teenage years. He served a federal prison sentence after being convicted on firearms-related offences, which was later commuted in 2021. He has also faced additional arrests in Florida in recent years, including drug-related charges in 2022 and 2023 tied to vehicle stops and alleged possession incidents.

Kodak Black has continued releasing music and maintaining a presence in the rap industry, balancing ongoing commercial activity with a pattern of recurring legal charges.