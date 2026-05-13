For years, Alyce Huckstepp remained one of the quietest figures connected to Jamie Foxx, rarely appearing in public and avoiding the celebrity spotlight entirely. But after reports confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor is expecting a baby with Huckstepp, interest in Foxx's private relationship has surged almost overnight.

The reported pregnancy news, confirmed by E! News on 12 May, surprised many fans because Foxx and Huckstepp had kept their romance largely out of public view. The 58-year-old actor is already father to daughters Corinne Foxx, 32, and Anelise Bishop, 17, while the baby will reportedly be Huckstepp's first child.

Who Is Alyce Huckstepp?

Despite dating one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, Huckstepp has managed to maintain a notably low public profile. Reports have identified her as a former fitness instructor, though very little personal information about her has surfaced online.

Unlike many celebrity partners, Huckstepp does not appear to maintain public social media accounts, contributing to the mystery surrounding her relationship with Foxx. Her absence from the entertainment spotlight has stood in contrast to some of Foxx's previous high-profile romances, including his widely discussed relationship with Katie Holmes.

Interest in Huckstepp intensified following the pregnancy reveal, with fans searching for details about the woman who quietly became part of Foxx's inner circle during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Jamie and Alyce's Relationship Timeline

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Public attention first turned to the pair in August 2023 when Foxx and Huckstepp were photographed dining together at Nobu in Malibu. The sighting effectively marked the first public indication of their romance.

However, reports later revealed that Huckstepp had been connected to Foxx even earlier. She was reportedly present at the Los Angeles premiere of Foxx's Netflix film Day Shift in August 2022, although the pair did not pose together publicly at the event.

According to People, Huckstepp was also spotted on the set of a BetMGM commercial Foxx filmed in July 2023. The appearance came only months after the actor experienced a serious medical emergency that kept him away from the public eye for an extended period.

Huckstepp Supporting Foxx During His Health Crisis

Foxx's health scare became one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2023 after the actor suffered a brain bleed that reportedly led to a stroke. The actor spent months recovering privately before eventually returning to public appearances.

In a July 2023 Instagram video, Foxx explained why he had stayed away from the spotlight during his recovery. He said: 'I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.'

Later, during his 2024 Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, the actor credited his daughters with helping him survive the ordeal. Foxx described the experience as life-changing and spoke openly about gaining a renewed appreciation for family and everyday moments.

Reports from multiple outlets stated that Huckstepp remained close to Foxx throughout his recovery and was among the small group of people allowed into his private circle during that time.

Pregnancy Reveal Follows Brief Split Reports

The pregnancy news also arrived after reports earlier this year claimed Foxx and Huckstepp had briefly separated in January 2025. Despite those reports, the pair were later seen together again in Malibu and Miami, fuelling speculation that they had reconciled.

The reported baby news now appears to confirm that the couple remains together as Foxx prepares to become a father again at 58.

Foxx has previously described fatherhood as one of the most meaningful parts of his life. Alongside his successful Hollywood career, the actor has often spoken publicly about the close bond he shares with his daughters Corinne and Anelise.