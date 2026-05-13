Jamie Foxx is reportedly expecting his third child in Los Angeles with his Australian girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, according to US outlet People and a separate report from TMZ published on Monday. The news has swiftly ignited heated online debate over Foxx's own jokes about interracial relationships.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian, 57, has two daughters from previous relationships, Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17. Foxx and Huckstepp, 31, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since at least 2022, when she was photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix vampire film, Day Shift. PEOPLE reported that the pair were first publicly spotted together in August 2023 during a dinner at Nobu in Malibu and that multiple sources confirmed they had split in January 2025, only to be seen together again several times later that year.

A Private Relationship Pulled Into View

Unlike Foxx, whose career has spanned music, stand‑up comedy and acclaimed performances in films such as Ray, Alyce Huckstepp has largely remained outside the public eye. PEOPLE describes her simply as Foxx's girlfriend, noting that she is not active on social media and has rarely appeared on red carpets with him, even when attending his events.

She was on the guest list for the Day Shift premiere in August 2022, where she walked the red carpet but did not pose with Foxx. In May of that year he was photographed cosying up to an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France. It has never been confirmed whether that was Huckstepp.

Behind the scenes, however, she has appeared to play a steady supporting role. A source on the set of a BetMGM commercial Foxx filmed in July 2023 told PEOPLE that Huckstepp was present for at least one shoot day and described the couple as 'cozy,' with the actor relaxed and mingling freely with crew and cast. In October 2024, she was seen again supporting him during the Atlanta taping of his Netflix stand‑up special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., raising a glass to him in a video posted by Gayle King as Foxx continued his recovery from a 2023 stroke.

By January 2025, PEOPLE reported that multiple sources had confirmed the pair had split. Yet the separation never looked clean‑cut. They were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu together around four months later, and then again in October that year at Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. The latest reports, dated 12 May, say they are now expecting their first child together, which would be Foxx's third.

Interracial Relationship Jokes Under Scrutiny Again

If this were simply a story about a well‑known actor becoming a father again with his partner, it would barely ripple beyond the celebrity press. What has sent it ricocheting across X and Instagram is the fact that Huckstepp is white, and Foxx recently used jokes about interracial couples in his Netflix special.

Clips from Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... have been reposted alongside the baby reports, with some users accusing him of hypocrisy. Several referenced a gag from the show, claiming Foxx effectively turned around and said 'SIKE' after mocking certain interracial pairings while himself dating a white woman. That quote has not been verified in full, but the tone of the criticism is clear enough.

Others online have pointed to what they see as a lopsided reaction. One post, shared widely, complained that 'it hasn't even been 2 days since they were congratulating white basketball players for getting with Black women, but Jamie Foxx, that insults him — it's all weird.' The suggestion is not that Foxx's relationship is controversial in itself, but that his own material has made him a target for people keen to catch him tripping over his punchlines.

There has also been pushback. Some fans have simply offered congratulations to Foxx and Huckstepp, refusing to treat the racial dynamics of their relationship as anything more than a private matter. Others have argued that the job of a comedian is to walk into uncomfortable territory and that using that material to police their personal lives feels performative.

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Foxx has previously hinted that he prefers to ring‑fence his private life from public scrutiny. In his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense, he wrote that he does not see himself as 'the marrying type,' saying: 'I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me.' He added that he had seen both successful and unhappy marriages up close, and that he did not believe a legal union was necessary to raise children in what he called a 'safe and loving atmosphere.'

What he has always been less guarded about is fatherhood itself. In a 2021 appearance on Ellen Digital's series Dad Confessions, he described his favourite part of being a parent as hearing his daughters call him 'dad' and 'watching them light up when you come into a room' or helping them navigate problems he once faced himself.