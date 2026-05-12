Kendrick Lamar's fans were thrown into a state of confusion on Monday, 11 May 2026, when his most dominant visual assets abruptly vanished. Without warning or explanation, the record-breaking music videos for 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' were scrubbed from YouTube.

The deletion prompted discussion on social media, with many wondering why the music videos were removed. However, they were re-uploaded hours later. This unexpected move has left the industry and fans alike questioning the strategy behind sacrificing hundreds of millions of views for a fresh start.

Are the Re-uploaded Visuals Materially Different?

The recent removal and re-upload of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' music videos have sparked significant debate. While the core content appears identical to the original, there are a few key differences and several theories regarding why it happened. One user on Reddit specifically asked, 'Can anybody spot differences in what was up before and what was re-uploaded?'

In terms of the music and visuals, the video is largely the same, but with a few notable technical and 'meta' changes. The most jarring change is that the original 400+ million views were reset to zero. For a song of this magnitude, a manual re-upload that wipes such massive numbers is almost unheard of unless intentional.

Some sharp-eyed fans on social media also noted that the Universal Music Group (UMG) branding was missing or altered in the metadata of the new upload. This suggests a possible shift in how the track is licensed or distributed.

There are further unverified fan reports suggesting the video looks 'slightly zoomed in' or has minor colour grading tweaks, though major news outlets have not confirmed any frame-by-frame edits.

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The Iceman Strategy and Potential Licensing Shifts

Since Kendrick's camp has not released an official statement, three primary theories are circulating about why the videos were removed and re-uploaded later. The first is the 'Iceman' strategy, noting the re-upload occurred just days before Drake's ninth studio album, 'Iceman,' is scheduled to drop on May 15, 2026.

Many believe Lamar is 'trolling' by resetting the view count to force the song back into the 'New' and 'Trending' algorithms, effectively stealing the spotlight from Drake's release week.

Read more 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' Deleted as Kendrick Lamar Mysteriously Scrubs Major Hits From YouTube Without Warning 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' Deleted as Kendrick Lamar Mysteriously Scrubs Major Hits From YouTube Without Warning

Another theory involves licensing and rights. The simultaneous disappearance of his 2024 album GNX and the track 'Euphoria' from Apple Music suggests a back-end distribution shift. If Lamar moved the rights to a different entity or settled internal disputes with UMG, a re-upload is sometimes required to update the 'provided to YouTube' information.

Finally, some point to lawsuit fallout. Drake previously filed a series of lawsuits, dismissed in late 2025, alleging that 'Not Like Us' used botting to inflate numbers. Some speculate that by deleting the original and starting from zero, Lamar is proving the song's popularity is organic and can be replicated instantly.

Beyond corporate strategy, some onlookers speculate that the removal might have been a technical error. Some suggest it happened because an 'AI agent managing the account', with one fan agreeing, 'This was my first thought as well. Definitely an unscoped tool or rogue MCP.' Others, however, wondered if it was 'Something to do with clearing off bots / pay to play metadata?'

Unprecedented Surprise Over Sudden YouTube Removal

The sudden removal of Kendrick Lamar's major hits from YouTube occurred without any formal warning, leaving many surprised. The move is considered highly unusual given that 'Not Like Us' stood as one of the most culturally significant tracks of the decade. To delete such a high-performing asset suggests either a major administrative shift or a highly calculated move in an ongoing industry rivalry.

It is worth noting that all of these remain speculative, as Lamar has not explained why he deleted the music videos. It also appeared that the re-uploaded video was not entirely new, with one commenter writing on social media: 'So weird, it was uploaded as new then deleted and now the og one is back.'