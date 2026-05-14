Chris Brown has responded publicly to criticism surrounding his latest studio album Brown after several reviews and online reactions criticised the project following its release. The singer addressed the backlash through a series of Instagram videos and social media posts that circulated widely across entertainment platforms this week.

One of the most widely shared clips, re-posted by entertainment account Pop Base on 13 May, showed Brown dismissing critics and telling listeners unhappy with the album to stop listening to his music altogether. Billboard also reported on Brown's response after the singer posted additional comments to Instagram Stories defending the project and rejecting negative reviews.

'If you not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my s***, go listen to m************ Zara Larsson or somebody,' Brown said in one of the videos.

“If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to motherf*cking Zara Larsson or somebody.”



— Chris Brown in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/6DkelOXYQn — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2026

The comments generated widespread discussion online after music publication Pitchfork published a sharply negative review of Brown, awarding the album a score of 1.3. Reactions remained divided between fans defending the singer and users criticising both the album and Brown's response to reviewers.

Pitchfork Review Intensifies Online Debate

Pitchfork's review, written by critic Alphonse Pierre, described Brown as a 'soulless, hit-chasing' album and criticised its length, production and lyrical themes. The review also argued that much of the project focused heavily on Brown's public image and ongoing criticism surrounding his past controversies.

The review quickly circulated online, particularly because of its unusually low score and strongly worded criticism. Some readers praised the article for directly addressing Brown's public image alongside the music itself, while others argued the review focused too heavily on controversy surrounding the singer instead of the album's songs and commercial appeal.

Several online comments defending the album pointed to Brown's continued streaming success, chart performance and touring popularity. Others argued the review reflected wider divisions between music critics and audiences over how artists with controversial public histories should be covered.

Brown later responded through videos and online posts in which he insisted he understood his audience and did not care about reactions from people outside his fanbase.

This album is a real piece of shithttps://t.co/xbOFdTF24n — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 12, 2026

Chris Brown is responding to critics of his new album 'Brown,' and he even dragged Zara Larsson into the conversation.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Breezy brushed off negative reviews surrounding the project and doubled down on his confidence moving forward.



“I don’t give a… pic.twitter.com/zYgEz6bwhn — billboard (@billboard) May 13, 2026

Pitchfork gives ‘BROWN’ by Chris Brown a score of 1.3, accompanied by a one-sentence review:



“Chris Brown’s soulless, hit-chasing new album doesn’t justify his return to the public eye.” pic.twitter.com/bDnTCmbETM — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 12, 2026

Why Zara Larsson Was Mentioned

Much of the online discussion later shifted towards Brown's reference to Zara Larsson. Although Brown did not explain why he mentioned the Swedish singer specifically, social media users pointed to Larsson's previous public comments about artists accused of domestic abuse.

Larsson has previously stated that she avoids listening to musicians connected to abuse allegations and has discussed blocking certain artists from her playlists and streaming recommendations. Following Brown's comments, users began re-posting older interviews and social media remarks connected to those statements.

Trust me Shit Brown….we ARE listening to Zara Larsson https://t.co/FjxCzj041i pic.twitter.com/v3TgmbutNY — 🌙 (@navybih) May 13, 2026

how it feels to not know a single chris brown song pic.twitter.com/6y3VkbOtZi https://t.co/OWeojTsVaB — ໊ (@buffys) May 13, 2026

Some users viewed Brown's comment as criticism of mainstream pop audiences, while others interpreted it as part of the wider online argument surrounding the album's reviews and reception.

Artists Increasingly Respond Directly to Reviews

The controversy surrounding Brown's comments also renewed discussion about how musicians increasingly respond directly to criticism through livestreams, Instagram Stories and other social media platforms.

Supporters argue these responses allow artists to communicate directly with fans and defend their work immediately after reviews are published. Critics, however, say public confrontations between artists and reviewers can intensify online hostility surrounding album releases and entertainment coverage.

As discussion surrounding Brown continues online, reaction to the album has become closely connected to the singer's public comments and social media activity following its release.