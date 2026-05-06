Olivia Rodrigo has drawn attention online after appearing to 'like' a social media post calling for a boycott of the 2026 Met Gala. The interaction was highlighted by users on platforms including X and Reddit, though the singer has not commented publicly.

The post features a video of a woman identified as Mary Hill, described as a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker, addressing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ahead of the event. In the clip, she criticises wealth inequality and working conditions, stating that workers 'deserve' recognition, not high-profile figures attending the gala.

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The video has circulated widely across social media, accompanied by calls from some users to boycott Amazon services and protest the event. Rodrigo's apparent engagement with the post has been interpreted by some users as support for those criticisms, although no confirmation has been provided by her or her representatives.

Rodrigo Skips Gala but Attends After-Party

Rodrigo did not attend the Met Gala itself, despite being in New York days earlier to host Saturday Night Live. She was later seen at an after-party linked to the event, arriving at a Saint Laurent gathering in Manhattan.

She wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood dress from the 1990s, styled with heeled sandals. The appearance suggests she participated in post-event celebrations, despite not walking the red carpet.

Her absence from the main event has not been explained publicly.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. pic.twitter.com/lWUbTRJXmV — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) May 5, 2026

Post Highlights Criticism of Bezos-Linked Event

The Met Gala, held annually in New York, serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2026 event has faced increased scrutiny online following reports of links to Jeff Bezos, prompting criticism from some users over corporate influence and wealth disparity.

In the video shared online, Hill addresses Bezos directly, saying that workers contribute to the success of major corporations while continuing to face financial pressure. She also calls for greater recognition of labour contributions, adding that 'there's more of us than there are of you'.

Comments responding to the post include calls to cancel Amazon subscriptions and support workers, although these views do not represent a coordinated or officially organised campaign.

Olivia Rodrigo liked a post urging a boycott of the Met Gala over its sponsorship by pro-Israel MAGA figure Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/KLJJh2IeAJ — Olivia Rodrigo Charts (@chartlivie) May 5, 2026

LINDA! Olivia Rodrigo em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/aDyBYv7Bsm — Access Olivia Rodrigo (@accessoliviabr) May 4, 2026

Debate Around Celebrity Engagement

Some online commentary has suggested that social media interactions, such as liking posts, can be interpreted as a form of endorsement. However, without a direct statement, it is not possible to confirm intent or position based solely on a single interaction.

The Met Gala continues to be regarded as one of the most prominent events in the fashion calendar, with coverage typically focused on design and red carpet appearances. However, online discussion surrounding the 2026 event indicates a growing level of scrutiny around its broader context.

Focus Remains on Online Reaction

For now, the situation remains centred on social media response. The video featuring Hill continues to circulate, alongside commentary from users expressing support or criticism.

Rodrigo has not addressed the interaction publicly, and there is no indication that her activity is linked to a wider boycott effort.

While the discussion reflects concerns raised by some users, there is currently no verified evidence of an organised protest involving attendees of the Met Gala.