Billie Eilish has rejected the growing music industry push for phone-free gigs, admitting she would personally record 'every single minute' of a live performance.

The Grammy-winning artist, 24, told NME on 14 May 2026 that filming is an 'important part of the culture' which keeps young audiences connected. Eilish argued that capturing footage allows fans to relive emotional connections long after the house lights come up. These comments follow the premiere of her new 3D concert film at the Westwood Village Theatre, where a sea of smartphones is visible throughout the crowd.

While peers like Sabrina Carpenter have considered locking devices away, Eilish insists that the internet and digital sharing are the very foundations of her career.

The singer's defiant stance has reignited a fierce debate over concert etiquette and audience behaviour in the digital age. By front-loading her support for filming, Eilish has positioned herself as a champion for the next generation of concert-goers.

Interest in Eilish's digital philosophy comes during a particularly vocal week for the star. She recently doubled down on her belief that 'eating meat is inherently wrong' during an Elle interview, sparking a separate firestorm of online criticism regarding privilege.

The singer responded to that backlash by posting graphic slaughterhouse footage on social media, urging critics to watch 'a documentary or two'. This pattern of contrarian takes has kept Eilish at the centre of cultural discourse throughout May 2026. Her latest defence of phone culture suggests a refusal to adhere to traditional industry rules regarding how music should be consumed.

'I Would Film Every Single Minute' — Eilish Explains Her Perspective

In remarks shared during the interview, Eilish said: 'For me, when I would go to concerts or festivals or whatever I would go to, I would film every single minute of it,' referring to her own experiences attending concerts and festivals.

She added that recording was not just about capturing moments, but revisiting them repeatedly afterwards. 'I would watch every single video that I took over and over and over and over until I had the audio of the crowd memorised', she explained, noting that fans often relive live experiences through footage they collect on their phones.

Eilish also suggested that filming has become deeply embedded in contemporary culture, particularly among younger audiences who document much of their daily lives through social media platforms and smartphone cameras.

She argued that recordings do not necessarily diminish the enjoyment of live music but can instead extend the emotional connection to a performance long after it ends.

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'An Important Part of the Culture' — Fans and Artists Divided

Eilish further defended the practice, describing phone use as part of how modern audiences engage with music, and stating that sharing experiences online has become central to how fans connect with each other.

She reportedly said that while there are 'huge cons' to digital life and social media, the ability to share live experiences is a defining feature of today's music culture.

Her comments stand in contrast to a growing number of performers who have expressed frustration with phone-heavy audiences. Some artists argue that screens create a barrier between performer and crowd, reducing presence and immersion.

Industry-wide, the debate has intensified as concert technology has evolved. Many major tours now rely on audience engagement through social media clips, while others experiment with restrictions such as phone-free sections or device-locking pouches.

The Wider Concert Phone Debate

The issue of smartphones at concerts has become one of the most divisive topics in live entertainment.

Recent incidents across global tours have highlighted both the benefits and risks of constant filming. Artists, including Billie Eilish herself, have previously discussed audience behaviour, including concerns about safety when objects such as phones are thrown onto the stage during performances.

At the same time, some concert films and tours increasingly embrace audience-generated content, recognising that viral clips can amplify reach far beyond the venue itself.

Eilish's position aligns with this modern reality. She has repeatedly acknowledged that her career has been shaped by digital platforms and online sharing, suggesting that restricting phones entirely would ignore how contemporary music culture functions.

A Generational Divide in Live Music Culture

The debate also reflects a broader generational divide in how live entertainment is experienced.

Older audiences and some artists tend to favour uninterrupted immersion, arguing that concerts should be experienced 'in the moment'. Younger fans, however, often see recording as a natural extension of participation, allowing them to capture, share, and revisit experiences instantly.

Eilish has positioned herself firmly within the latter perspective, arguing that recording does not necessarily diminish authenticity. Instead, she views it as part of a shared cultural memory, where fans collectively document and distribute moments in real time. She believes this connectivity is essential to modern music ecosystems, where discovery, fandom, and community are increasingly shaped by digital interaction.

As her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour continues, the sea of glowing screens is likely to remain a permanent fixture of her live shows.