The shame that followed one of Hollywood's most infamous legal dramas has finally led to the fracture of a celebrity marriage. For years, the world watched as actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, navigated the fallout from the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Now, amidst rumours of new romance and shocking public sightings, their quiet separation is poised to explode into an 'ugly' battle over a staggering $160 million fortune. Their once-enviable Malibu lifestyle has been destroyed, replaced by deep-seated distrust and separate lives, leading insiders to warn that this split is 'shaping up to be messy.'

The ordeal began when the high-profile couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. The Full House alum, 61, served two months in prison in 2020, while Giannulli, 62, was locked up for five months before his 2021 release.

A source explained to The National Enquirer how the scandal wrecked their lives: 'That put a wrecking ball through their world — they went from being these very outgoing and social country club types in Malibu to complete recluses.'

The Downfall of Lori Loughlin: Shame, Distrust, And Separate Zip Codes

Loughlin's representative confirmed on Friday, October 3, that the pair 'are living apart and taking a break from their marriage,' although there are 'no legal proceedings at this time.' However, TMZ reported on Wednesday, October 8, that the two are already maintaining entirely separate residences. Loughlin is still living in Los Angeles, California, while Giannulli is spending more time at their home in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Insiders insist that the separation is more than just a break. 'They both checked out of the marriage a long time ago,' says a source, adding that the couple 'never really got over the shame' of their federal crime. The emotional distance created by the public humiliation and subsequent prison sentences appears to have been insurmountable.

Lori Loughlin's Dilemma: New Romance Rumours Rock The Estranged Couple

The warning signs of a messy divorce are clearly visible, fuelled by rumours of new relationships on both sides.

For Mossimo Giannulli, his public actions suggest a drastic shift in lifestyle. 'By the looks of it Mossimo's devolved into a full-blown mid-life crisis,' states the source. The father of two was seen out with a much younger woman on Thursday, October 2, igniting fresh gossip.

Giannulli, the founder of the G/FORE golf brand, insisted to TMZ that the woman was simply a stylist working on a photoshoot. Despite his explanation, the source reports Lori Loughlin's feelings on the matter: 'it's embarrassing and Lori's telling people she's glad she won't have to deal with it from now on'.

Loughlin herself has faced scrutiny recently. The actress was spotted out with her former costar, James Tupper. While the source adds that Loughlin 'swears he's only a friend,' Mossimo Giannulli remains unconvinced.

Lori Loughlin's Financial Fate: The Inevitable $160 Million Fortune To Divide

The core issue remains the total breakdown of trust. 'There's zero trust left,' asserts the insider.

With the estranged couple's enormous wealth at stake, a contentious legal battle is all but assured. When they finally have to divide their estimated $160 million fortune, 'there's no way it doesn't get ugly — it's already started,' warns the source. The question is no longer if they will file for divorce, but how public and vicious the financial negotiations will become.

The source warns that the ugly dispute has already begun, and there is simply no way to avoid a vicious fight over the massive $160 million fortune. Will the shame of prison and the total collapse of trust guarantee a public trial-by-divorce for one of Hollywood's most scandalous couples?

IBTimes UK has reached out to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli for comments.