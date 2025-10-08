YouTuber Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Edward Fischbach, confirmed this week that he has married his longtime girlfriend, Amy Nelson. The announcement came via Instagram late Tuesday evening, featuring two elegant wedding photos that quickly went viral.

The Wedding Reveal

In one post, the 35-year-old creator shared a caption that read, '10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying,' a light-hearted reflection of his humour and loyalty to Nelson.

The couple reportedly tied the knot on 20 September in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The photos showed the pair in matching white attire, cutting their wedding cake and smiling in an intimate outdoor setting. Within hours, the post amassed millions of likes and thousands of comments, with fans and fellow creators congratulating the couple.

Who Is Amy Nelson?

Amy Nelson, 31, is a graphic designer, animator, and creative producer best known online as 'Peebles'. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Nelson has quietly become one of the most recognisable figures in the YouTube community — not because of constant publicity, but through her creative contributions to Markiplier's projects.

She has been romantically linked to the YouTuber since 2015 and first appeared publicly with him at VidCon 2016. Since then, she has played a consistent behind-the-scenes role in his work, serving as a producer and editor on several projects, including In Space with Markiplier and the upcoming horror film Iron Lung.

Friends and colleagues describe Nelson as calm and focused — a grounded personality whose creative instincts complement Markiplier's more energetic on-screen persona. While she occasionally appears in his videos, she's better known for her production work, art direction, and ceramics.

Life And Career

The photos shared from Markiplier's wedding announcement have reignited public fascination with Nelson. Each image, from candid smiles during the ceremony to tender glances exchanged with her husband, has been widely shared across social media platforms.

Beyond the wedding, older photos of Nelson's work and travels have resurfaced among fans. In one, she's seen sketching late at night in her Los Angeles studio. In another, she appears at a gaming convention, laughing beside Markiplier and friends. These glimpses reveal more than her creative side; they showcase the quiet, steady presence she's maintained throughout Markiplier's rise to international fame.

The couple's relationship has long been celebrated by fans for its authenticity. Despite both having massive online followings, they have kept much of their personal life private — a rarity in the influencer world.

Age And Net Worth

Amy Nelson is currently 31 years old and resides in Los Angeles with Markiplier. Industry reports estimate her net worth to be between £1 million and £2 million, largely earned through her work in digital design, production, and streaming.

Meanwhile, Markiplier remains one of the highest-earning creators on YouTube, with an estimated net worth exceeding £30 million. The couple's joint success has made them one of the most influential duos in online entertainment.

What's Next For The Couple

Following the wedding reveal, both have continued to stay quiet on further details, with no official confirmation of a honeymoon or upcoming joint projects. However, fans have speculated that Nelson may play a major role in post-production for Iron Lung, Markiplier's latest film project.

Amy Nelson's name may have first entered headlines as "Markiplier's wife," but her story stretches far beyond the wedding aisle. A talented artist, creative force, and long-time partner, she represents a new kind of public figure — one who manages to balance fame with privacy.