After the brazen daylight robbery of the French Crown Jewels from the Louvre Museum last Sunday, a single image captured by Associated Press photographer Thibault Camus has become an internet obsession.

The photo showing French police sealing off the museum's courtyard features an elegantly dressed man in a fedora, trench coat, and vest, striding past officers and a police vehicle. Within hours, social media had dubbed him the 'Louvre Heist Detective,' comparing him to a film noir sleuth straight out of The Pink Panther or Sherlock Holmes.

But was he really a French detective working the case or just a stylish passerby caught at the right (or wrong) moment?

How the Viral 'Fedora Man' Photo Began

Camus said he snapped the image instinctively as police blocked an entrance to the world's most-visited museum, shortly after thieves used a truck-mounted ladder to break in and steal jewels of 'incalculable value.'

The French Detective on scene for the recent jewellery heist at The Louvre in Paris is the most detective looking detective I have ever detected.

'It wasn't even a particularly great photo,' Camus told AP. 'Someone's shoulder was in the way. But it did the job — showing French police sealing off the Louvre after the robbery.'

Still, the well-dressed man immediately stood out. 'He appeared in front of me, I saw him, I took the photo,' Camus said. 'He passed by and left.'

The Associated Press caption that accompanied the image was straightforward: 'Police officers block access to the Louvre museum after a robbery on Sunday, 19 Oct 2025, in Paris.' No mention of a detective. No hidden story. Just a moment in a chaotic news scene.

The Internet Turns the Mystery Into a Movie

That didn't stop the internet from imagining one.

One viral X post with more than 5.6 million views declared, 'Actual shot (not AI!) of a French detective working the case of the French Crown Jewels that were stolen from the Louvre.'

Another claimed the man looked 'like he came out of a detective film noir from the 1940s.'

Actual shot (not AI!) of a French detective working the case of the French Crown Jewels that were stolen from the Louvre in a brazen daylight robbery.



Somehow he looks like he’s smoking even without a cigarette in his hand, but surely everything you know about life is screaming… pic.twitter.com/YaaoGbzSjE — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) October 22, 2025

British tech executive Melissa Chen added to the fun, writing, 'Never gonna crack it with a detective who wears an actual fedora unironically... we need a washed-out detective in the middle of a divorce.'

Theories quickly multiplied. Some said the man was part of the French investigation team; others joked he was Netflix material, waiting for his casting call. Then came the sceptics claiming the image was AI-generated.

Was the Fedora Man Real or AI?

Given the photo's almost cinematic composition, some users suspected digital manipulation. The man looked 'too perfect,' they argued, his flawless skin, sharp attire, and vintage aura out of sync with the modern-day police officers beside him.

According to Matt Groh, a Northwestern University professor who studies AI-generated imagery, the confusion made sense.

'There's something about the image that seems off,' he told The New York Times. 'He looks too good to be real — like a star of an old Hollywood film.'

Groh noted that a low-resolution version of the image circulating online likely added to the suspicion. 'If it's super-high resolution, it's less likely to be AI,' he explained, adding that AI tools can make users question what's real. 'People are building AI literacy.'

Still, Camus insists the man was very real — and not a French detective. 'I don't know him,' he said. 'Maybe a tourist? Maybe English?'

Another photo he took moments later, featuring the same officers with a woman in a trench coat and baseball cap, drew little attention, confirming how powerfully a single image can ignite imagination online.

French Authorities Keep the Mystery Alive

The Paris prosecutor's office, when asked whether the fedora man was involved in the ongoing investigation into the jewel theft, offered a cryptic response: 'We'd rather keep the mystery alive ;)'

As for the Louvre heist, French authorities continue to search for the stolen jewels, described as 'of incalculable historical value.' Over 100 investigators are reportedly working the case.

Whether the mysterious fedora man was a detective, a tourist, or simply a Parisian with impeccable taste, one thing is sure: he has already become a symbol of a growing curiosity.