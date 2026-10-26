Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won an unprecedented fourth term after defeating Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential runoff, completing another comeback after imprisonment and political defeat. The 80-year-old Workers' Party leader secured 51.79% of valid votes on Sunday, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), overturning a first-round deficit against the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula's latest victory marks another dramatic chapter in a political career that has spanned more than four decades and included both electoral triumphs and imprisonment. After serving two terms as president from 2003 to 2010 and returning for a third term in 2023, he is now set to become Brazil's first four-time president when he begins his new term in January 2027.

Who Is Lula da Silva, Brazil's Four-Time President?

Born on 27 October 1945 in Garanhuns, in Brazil's impoverished northeastern state of Pernambuco, Lula grew up in a working-class family and moved to São Paulo as a child. He worked as a metalworker and became a prominent trade-union organiser during Brazil's military dictatorship. In 1980, he helped establish the Workers' Party (PT), building a political career around workers' rights, poverty reduction and democratic participation.

LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA REELEITO PRESIDENTE DO BRASIL!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cl4Hd0mWof — Igor Rogh (@igorogh) October 26, 2026

After unsuccessful presidential campaigns, Lula won the 2002 election and served two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2010. His administrations expanded the Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme and benefited from a commodities boom that helped lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty.

Lula is generally regarded as a centre-left politician, with policies focused on social welfare, labour protections and state investment while working within a market economy. His approach, often called 'Lulism', has relied on alliances that extend beyond the traditional left.

Why Was Lula Imprisoned?

Lula was imprisoned in April 2018 following corruption convictions arising from the Operation Car Wash investigation. He remained behind bars until November 2019.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court annulled his convictions in 2021 after ruling that the Curitiba court lacked jurisdiction. The court also found that former judge Sérgio Moro had acted with bias in one of the cases. The decisions restored Lula's political rights and allowed him to contest elections again.

Lula returned to the presidency by narrowly defeating Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. His third term began in January 2023, almost five years after he entered prison. Jair Bolsonaro was later convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup following that election.

How Did Lula Win the 2026 Election?

Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator from the right-wing Liberal Party, led the 4 October first round with 47.03% of valid votes, against Lula's 45.16%. The campaign centred on welfare, living costs, public security and Brazil's relations with the United States, amid increasingly sharp political divisions across the country.

Lula reversed that result in the 25 October runoff. The TSE recorded 64,256,232 votes for Lula and 59,826,041 for Bolsonaro, a margin exceeding 4.4 million. Abstention fell from 21.08% to approximately 19.2%, according to the electoral authority.

The result made Lula the first candidate since Brazil's return to direct presidential elections to win after finishing second in the opening round.

Flávio Bolsonaro refused to concede and announced plans to challenge the result after a Supreme Court decision extended voting hours by two hours amid transport disruptions and severe weather. According to reports, both campaigns had sought extensions in affected areas.

Lula is due to begin his fourth term on 5 January 2027. He turns 81 on Tuesday and faces a more conservative Congress, making negotiations over spending, social programmes and legislation central to his next administration.