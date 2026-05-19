A massive middle-finger sculpture appeared outside New York City Hall on Monday afternoon, aimed squarely at Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his increasingly combative political agenda. Within minutes, tourists were taking photographs, supporters were cheering, critics were filming social media clips, and yet another culture war scene unfolded in lower Manhattan.

The unpermitted installation was erected by Staten Island artist and activist Scott LoBaido, a long-time conservative provocateur whose public protests have repeatedly targeted progressive politicians and city policies. Positioned directly facing City Hall, the sculpture carried all the subtlety of a campaign attack ad.

LoBaido later posted videos online showing crowds gathering around the piece while chanting and laughing. By Monday evening, the statue was still standing. City Hall had issued no formal response.

Mamdani's Agenda Has Turned City Hall Into A Battleground

The sculpture did not emerge in a political vacuum. Mamdani has spent the first months of his mayoralty pushing one of the most aggressively progressive agendas New York has seen in decades, leaning heavily into his democratic socialist identity rather than softening it after entering office.

Mamdani has pushed a new pied-à-terre tax targeting second homes worth more than $5 million. Introduced on 15 April, the measure is projected to raise around $500 million annually for programmes including universal childcare and street cleaning. Mamdani has also proposed higher taxes on individuals earning more than $1 million yearly alongside corporate tax increases.

The debate intensified after the mayor filmed a viral video outside billionaire Ken Griffin's Manhattan penthouse promoting the luxury home tax. Griffin later threatened to halt a planned $6 billion Manhattan office development amid growing tensions with City Hall.

Supporters see the agenda as an overdue correction in a city defined by staggering inequality and have praised Mamdani for his efforts in universal childcare, libraries, parks, and many more.

Critics see ideological theatre wrapped in populist branding. That decision has electrified supporters while infuriating opponents.

Central also to Mamdani's programme is his push to expand city-run grocery stores across New York, a proposal he argues would lower food prices and tackle food insecurity in underserved communities. The mayor has committed $70 million to open five city-owned grocery stores, with one planned for each New York borough by the end of his first term. The first 20,000-square-foot store will open in Hunts Point, Bronx, inside The Peninsula affordable housing complex built on the former Spofford detention site. A second Manhattan location is planned for La Marqueta in East Harlem, with $30 million allocated for its construction alone.

Under the model, the city funds construction and leases while private operators run daily operations under union labour standards. The stores will offer discounted essentials like eggs, bread and produce while banning tobacco and lottery sales.

The proposal has become a lightning rod inside the business community. Critics argue the stores would unfairly compete with private grocers by operating on city-owned land while avoiding rent and property taxes.

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Scott LoBaido Has Made Protest Into Performance Art

LoBaido's stunt outside City Hall fits neatly into a long-running catalogue of theatrical protests.

Earlier this year, he was arrested after staging an anti-congestion pricing demonstration near Columbus Circle involving another oversized middle-finger display. He has also dumped pizzas outside City Hall in protest against environmental restrictions affecting coal and wood-fired ovens.

His politics are deliberately confrontational and intensely pro-Trump. That reputation only hardened during Mamdani's 2025 mayoral campaign.

Last August, LoBaido organised a protest against Mamdani's 'Five Boroughs Against Trump' tour during a campaign stop on Staten Island. Video from the demonstration showed protesters shouting 'go home' and 'go back to where you came from' at the future mayor, who immigrated to the United States with his family at age seven.

Police arrested LoBaido at the time on charges including disorderly conduct, amplified sound and foul language. Yet the legal case later collapsed in court after a Staten Island judge deemed key charges legally insufficient.

His attorney, Mark Fonte, defended both the protest and his client afterward.

'When a socialist waltzes into Trump country spewing his nonsense, he has to expect some push back,' Fonte said following the hearing. 'This patriot is the master at non-violent push back.'

That language now mirrors the wider political mood surrounding Mamdani himself. Few American mayors currently generate such visceral reactions.

New York's Political Temperature Keeps Rising

Mamdani's administration has become a proxy fight over the future direction of large American cities. His supporters argue that housing costs, food prices and economic inequality demand interventionist government policies that older Democratic administrations avoided. Opponents increasingly portray those same ideas as economically reckless and culturally antagonistic.

That tension now spills far beyond policy papers and council hearings.

A giant obscene gesture standing outside City Hall feels crude because it is crude. Yet it also captures the rawness of the political climate surrounding Mamdani more accurately than carefully staged press conferences ever could.

As of publication, the city had not confirmed whether the installation would be removed or whether LoBaido would face penalties for placing it on public property.

For now, the statue remains planted directly in front of City Hall, impossible to ignore and perfectly calibrated for a city growing louder by the week.