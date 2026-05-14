A Florida woman has been sentenced to federal prison after posting TikTok videos in which she called for supporters of Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement to be shot 'on sight'. Desiree Doreen Segari, 41, of Sarasota, received a 14-month prison sentence after a federal jury found her guilty of interstate communication of a threat to injure.

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The sentencing was announced on 11 May by the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. According to prosecutors, Segari posted multiple TikTok clips in August 2025 encouraging violence against people wearing MAGA clothing and repeatedly used the phrase 'pew pew' while making hand gestures mimicking gunfire.

Federal prosecutors argued the posts constituted credible threats of violence and said the content went beyond political commentary or internet satire. The case attracted widespread attention after clips circulated across social media platforms, prompting debate over free speech, political rhetoric and violent online content.

TikTok Videos Led to Federal Charges

According to court evidence presented during the trial, Segari uploaded one video on 17 August 2025 in which she stated, 'So if we all get our guns and use our Second Amendment right and you see somebody with a MAGA hat, "pew pew" that's what we do, that's the way, it's the only way.'

Prosecutors said Segari also stated that 'MAGA people deserve to be terrified and scared to walk in the streets' while continuing to make gestures imitating the firing of a weapon.

The Department of Justice said the TikTok post included the caption: '#seemagapewpewmaga starting a new trend, hope it catches on. Please spread the word. Share this video. Repost it.'

Tiktoker calls to shoot anyone seen wearing a MAGA hat @FBI @FBIDirectorKash pic.twitter.com/okX1M4Liya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2025

Court documents stated Segari uploaded another video the following day repeating similar phrases and gestures directed at Trump supporters. Prosecutors said the second video repeated the phrase 'See MAGA pew pew MAGA' several times while Segari again mimicked firing a gun with her hands.

A federal jury convicted Segari in January 2026 following an investigation carried out by the FBI. US District Judge Katheryn Kimball Mizell later sentenced her to 14 months in federal prison. Court records also show she will face a period of supervised release after completing the prison sentence.

Debate Over Online Threats and Political Speech

The case generated extensive discussion online after news of the sentencing spread across TikTok, X and Reddit. Some users argued the videos represented exaggerated political speech commonly seen online, while others said the repeated references to shooting Trump supporters crossed into direct threats of violence.

Federal prosecutors maintained throughout the trial that the videos posed a genuine public safety concern because Segari explicitly encouraged viewers to spread the content and repeat the messaging online.

BREAKING UPDATE: Desiree Segari, the Florida woman who called for Trump supporters to be SHOT, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/RhKwag1KGB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2026

She doesn’t look so smug now,does she? They got it right. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 13, 2026

Prosecutors also argued that the repeated uploads, verbal statements and gun-like hand gestures strengthened the case that the posts were intended as threats, not political satire.

The Segari case has also renewed discussion about how courts interpret online speech, especially when videos contain slang, memes or internet humour alongside references to violence.

The sentencing marks another example of US authorities pursuing criminal charges over online content they believe encourages or threatens politically motivated violence.